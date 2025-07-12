India U19 vs England U19 Youth Test Series 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

The India U19 side are set to lock horns against England U19 in a two-match unofficial Test series, commencing from Saturday, July 12, and concluding on Wednesday, July 23.

The first Test match will be held at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham, with the second game taking place at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

IPL sensation star Ayush Mhatre will lead the Indian side, while Thomas Rew will captain the England side. The India U19 side will also feature 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Meanwhile, England U19 have included Rocky Flintoff, son of former England captain Andrew Flintoff, in the team.

In the recently concluded youth ODI series, India came out on top with a 3-2 scoreline, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerging as the top run-scorer. He amassed 355 runs in five games, while Kanish Chouhan picked up eight wickets alongside Alex French, RS Ambrish, and Jack Hone.

The series will showcase the bright talents of youth cricket from the two nations, setting the stage for an intense competition.

The two-match unofficial Test series will mark the first red-ball meeting between India Under-19 and England Under-19 since their two-match series in 2017, which India won 2-0.

On that note, here is a look at the live streaming and live telecast details:

India U19 vs England U19 Youth Test Series 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the live telecast for the India U19 vs England U19 Youth Test Series shall not have any broadcast in India.

India U19 vs England U19 Youth Test Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

Live streaming of the India U19 vs England U19 Youth Test Series will be on the England Cricket YouTube channel.

