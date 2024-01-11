India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11 in the first T20I of the three-match series. The series will be crucial for both sides keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, which will be played in the West Indies and the United States in June this year.

In a significant development, the Men in Blue recalled Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the T20I squad for the first time since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final. Rohit has been named captain with both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav ruled out due to injury. Kohli will miss the first T20I in Mohali due to personal reasons, but will be keen to make an impact in the subsequent matches.

While Rohit and Kohli have been recalled for the Afghanistan T20Is, KL Rahul continues to remain out of contention. The series thus presents a good opportunity for Sanju Samson to stake his claim for a place as keeper-batter in the T20I squad.

Today's IND vs AFG toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“No particular reason. It’s a good pitch, doesn’t change a lot.”

Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, Yashashvi Jaiswal (sore right groin) and Kuldeep Yadav are not part of the Indian playing XI, while for Afghanistan Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin, Saleem Saifi aren't playing.

IND vs AFG - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Today's IND vs AFG pitch report

Deep Dasgupta and Nick Knight reckon that with a tinge of green grass on the surface, fast bowlers might get some help with the new ball. However, the quicker bowlers have had some issues at the venue, while the spinners have flourished. Not a lot of dew is expected during the game.

Today's IND vs AFG match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil.

IND vs AFG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

