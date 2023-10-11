India vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will meet Afghanistan in match number nine of the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11. The Men in Blue began their journey in the competition on a positive note, defeating Australia by six wickets in Chennai. Afghanistan suffered a defeat by the same margin in Dharamsala in their first 2023 World Cup match.

The hosts will be without the services of in-form opener Shubman Gill for the match against Afghanistan as well. The youngster had to be hospitalized in Chennai due to his illness.

In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan will get another opportunity at the top of the order and will hope to grab it. Apart from Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also perished without scoring against the Aussies, so they would like to make amends.

After India found themselves in early trouble in the chase against Australia, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played fine knocks to lift the Men in Blue. Earlier, they were highly impressive with the ball - Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav making significant contributions.

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Telecast channel list in India

The India vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels in India. According to the Disney Star guide, the IND vs AUS match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the match will start at 12:30 PM IST, while the game will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

IND vs AFG, 2023 World Cup: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming for free on the mobile app.

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav.

Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.