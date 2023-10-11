India vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will meet Afghanistan in match number nine of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. This will be a day-night game, which will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

The Men in Blue began their World Cup campaign with an impressive six-wicket win over Australia. Afghanistan, on the other hand, went down to Bangladesh by six wickets.

India will be without the services of opener Shubman Gill for the match against Afghanistan as well. In his absence, the hosts got off to a horror start with the bat in the chase against Australia as Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer fell without scoring. An assured stand between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, however, lifted India to victory.

In the bowling as well, there were plenty of positives for Team India. Ravindra Jadeja exploited the spinning conditions in Chennai to finish with 3/28. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Jasprit Bumrah also scored with two scalps apiece. India will look to build on their good work in the clash against Afghanistan.

Today's IND vs AFG toss result

Afghanistan have won the toss and decided to bat first. Hashmatullah Shahidi said at the toss:

“[It] looks like a good batting surface. If the batters can give them a good target, we have a good bowling attack to restrict them.”

Expand Tweet

Afghanistan are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For Team India, Shardul Thakur comes in for Ravichandran Ashwin.

IND vs AFG - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Today's IND vs AFG pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar and Gautam Gambhir, the pitch looks like a belter. South Africa got 428 against Sri Lanka, but 350 could be a par score. Given the dimensions of the ground, things are going to be tough for off-spinners

Today's IND vs AFG match players list

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Expand Tweet

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.

IND vs AFG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Paul Reiffel

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe