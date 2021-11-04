India vs Afghanistan memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

India recorded their first win of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The Men in Blue outplayed the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit to open their account in the Super 12 stage.

Indian captain Virat Kohli lost the toss for the third straight ICC T20 World Cup game and was invited to bat first. The Indian openers got off to a fantastic start as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma shared a magnificent 140-run stand.

Rahul was dismissed after scoring 69 runs, while Rohit departed after a phenomenal knock of 74.

Virat Kohli did not walk out to bat for India at No. 3, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant being promoted up the order to add some quick runs to the total. Pant did just that as he aggregated 27 runs off just 13 deliveries. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also played an excellent cameo of 35 to help India post a mammoth total of 210 in 20 overs.

Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib were the only Afghan bowlers to take a wicket, with the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan and even Rashid Khan failing to make any sort of impact.

Chasing 211 to win, Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were all dismissed before Afghanistan reached 70.

All-rounders Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat added 57 runs for the sixth wicket. However, their contributions were not enough to guide Afghanistan home and they ended their innings on 144/7 in 20 overs, losing by 66 runs.

Best memes from T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Afghanistan

Fans enjoyed the India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match. Here are the best memes from the game.

N I T I N @theNitinWalke * India scored 210 runs which is the highest score by any team in this T20 world cup *



Indian Team right now : * India scored 210 runs which is the highest score by any team in this T20 world cup *Indian Team right now : https://t.co/n4lf7oY5U6

Raghav Masoom @comedibanda Helmet pehene ke puri batting Dekhi 😂😂😂 Helmet pehene ke puri batting Dekhi 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ekUy9cedMp

शिवांश 🍉||💙 @Shivansh_here_ Kohli padded up for batting .

Pandya and pant :- Kohli padded up for batting .Pandya and pant :- https://t.co/9OfQXdL1OU

Nidhi @Sassy_Naari_ #INDvsAFG



*After taking wickets of Rohit and KL Rahul*



Team Afghanistan - We are back in the game.



Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya - *After taking wickets of Rohit and KL Rahul*Team Afghanistan - We are back in the game.Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya - #INDvsAFG*After taking wickets of Rohit and KL Rahul*Team Afghanistan - We are back in the game. Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya - https://t.co/KpqDIfGKSi

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Arvind Sriram