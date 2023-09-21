India vs Australia 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Having captured the Asia Cup in emphatic fashion, Team India will now take on Australia in a three-match ODI series at home from September 22 to September 27. This will be the last assignment for both teams before the World Cup, which will played in India from October 5 to November 19. Incidentally, India and Australia will be up against each other in their opening World Cup match on October 8 in Chennai.

Rather interestingly, the Men in Blue have rested skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two matches of the series. KL Rahul will lead the team in Rohit’s absence, while Ravindra Jadeja will be the vice-captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna, who are not part of India’s 15-member World Cup squad, have been picked for the first two ODIs.

The big development is of course the ODI comeback of seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, keeping the injury to Axar Patel in mind. Apart from Ashwin, Washington Sundar, who replaced Axar for the Asia Cup final, has also been retained in the team for the series against Australia.

India vs Australia 2023 telecast channel list in India

Viacom 18 has bagged the rights to live telecast the India vs Australia ODI series in India. Fans can watch the live action of all matches in the series on Sports 18. The three matches will be played in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot on September 22, September 24, and September 27, respectively. All three games will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 2023 ODI series will be available for free on the JioCinema app as well as their website - jiocinema.com. As per a post from JioCinema’s official X [formerly Twitter] handle, the live streaming of the India vs Australia one-day series will be available in 11 languages.

India vs Australia 2023: ODIs series schedule

September 22: India vs Australia, 1st ODI, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (1:30 PM IST).

September 24: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (1:30 PM IST).

September 27: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (1:30 PM IST).