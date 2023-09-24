India vs Australia 2023 weather update: Indore weather report for September 24 for IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Team India will look to wrap up the series when they lock horns with Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts secured a convincing five-wicket win in the first game in Mohali to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, the Aussies could only manage 276 runs, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami.

In response, a strong opening stand between Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, coupled with contributions from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav saw the team through.

While the second ODI is of great significance for both teams, the weather is likely to play a spoilsport. There are chances of thunderstorms in Indore in the afternoon, which might disrupt the game.

According to Accuweather, there is a 50 percent probability of precipitation throughout the game. Thus, a start-stop game is likely on the cards, with possible chances of losing overs. It would also be cloudy throughout the day in Indore.

The temperature will hover between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be four to five degrees higher than the original temperature due to excess humidity, which is likely to be in the 90s.

"It's important to understand the team's needs" - Indian pacer Mohammed Shami backs rotation policy

Mohammed Shami, who starred with the ball in the first game, has backed India's rotation policy. It meant that only two of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, and Mohammed Siraj have featured in the playing XI at any given time.

Speaking at the press conference after India’s win, Shami stressed the importance for players to understand their roles, whether they make the playing XI or not.

“This is a part and parcel of the game. It's important to understand the team's needs. It isn't possible that you'll always be part of the playing XI and team combinations," he said.

“When we play regularly, someone or the other will have to sit out. There is no point being frustrated about it. Obviously, it's good if you're in the XI but it's also crucial to be understanding when on the bench. That role is also very important," Shami added.

