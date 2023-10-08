India vs Australia, 2023 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will begin their journey in the 2023 ODI World Cup with a challenging encounter against familiar rivals Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. The Men in Blue and the Aussies recently clashed in a three-match series in India, which the hosts won 2-1. However, that will matter for little when the teams meet in Chennai on Sunday.

India’s World Cup preparations were severely hampered by bad weather as both their warm-up matches were washed out due to rain. They were supposed to face defending champions England in Guwahati and Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram. However, both matches were abandoned without a single ball being bowled. It remains to be seen whether India show any sign of rustiness against the Aussies.

Australia’s World Cup warm-up games were also affected by rain. However, they got decent practice in comparison to India. They faced 23 overs against the Dutch in Thiruvananthapuram and bowled 14.2 overs. Australia then played a full game against Pakistan in Hyderabad, registering a 14-run win in a high-scoring encounter.

India vs Australia, 2023 World Cup: Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of India vs Australia 2023 World Cup match will be available on the Star Sports network channels in India. According to the Disney Star guide, the match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the India vs Australia 2023 World Cup match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The game will start at 2:00 PM IST.

IND vs AUS, 2023 World Cup: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 2023 World Cup match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the game for free on the mobile app.

India vs Australia, 2023 World Cup: Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis.