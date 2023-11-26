India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will face Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26 in the second T20I of the five-match series. The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the series following their two-wicket win over the Aussies in Visakhapatnam in a high-scoring game.

Sent into bat by India, Australia put up an impressive total of 208/3 on the board in their 20 overs as Josh Inglis hammered 110 off 50 balls, a dazzling knock that featured 11 fours and eight sixes. Opening the innings, Steve Smith also chipped in with 52 off 41 balls.

In the chase, India lost their openers early. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (80 off 52) and Ishan Kishan (58 off 39) played impressive knocks to lift the hosts. The Men in Blue stuttered a bit towards the end, but Rinku Singh (22* off 14) held his nerve to take the team home.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Matthew Wade said:

“Hopefully the dew comes in tonight. The wicket should be alright.”

Expand Tweet

The Aussies have made a couple of changes for the game. Adam Zampa comes in for Jason Behrendorff and Glenn Maxwell comes in for Aaron Hardie. India, on the other hand, are unchanged.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the wicket hasn’t got a lot of grass on it and whatever grass there is, it is in little patches. He expects uneven bounce and pace and a little bit of turn as well. It’s a chase wicket and if there’s dew, that makes it a little easier.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma.

Expand Tweet

Australia Squad: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Aaron Hardie, Kane Richardson.

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath