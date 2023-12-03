India vs Australia, 5th T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3 in the 5th T20I of the five-match series. In the context of the series, the match will be a dead rubber, with the Men in Blue have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead. However, keeping the upcoming World Cup in mind, every T20 game will have some significance.

Team India clinched the series with an impressive 20-run win in Raipur. Sent into bat by Australia, the Men in Blue put up 174/9 on the board as Rinku Singh (46 off 29), Yashasvi Jaiswal (37 off 28) and Jitesh Sharma (35 off 19) made significant contributions.

With the ball, left-arm spinner Axar Patel starred for the hosts with 3/16 from his four overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi had another impactful game, finishing with economical figures of 1/17. India will look to register another win in Bengaluru, even as the Aussies will be keen to end the series with a consolation victory.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Matthew Wade said:

“There’s a little bit of weather around. The pitch looks a bit tacky.”

Expand Tweet

The Aussies have made one change - Nathan Ellis comes in for Chris Green. For India, Arshdeep Singh comes in for Deepak Chahar, who has flown back home due to a medical emergency.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (w), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, it’s a very good track. There are some dry areas and it has got a mosaic pattern to it. Might turn a little bit. Through the middle, there is a little bit more grass, but the grass is in patches. It may be inconsistent in pace and bounce.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube.

Expand Tweet

Australia squad: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Chris Green, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Matthew Short.

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath