India vs Australia Semifinal 1: Who won yesterday’s match at 2025 Champions Trophy?

India beat Australia by four wickets in yesterday's 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the hard-earned triumph, the Men in Blue booked their place in the final of the ICC event. Bowling first after losing the toss, India held Australia to 264 in 49.3 overs and then chased down the target in 48.1 overs.

Virat Kohli yet again guided India's chase with a well-constructed 84 off 98 balls, a patient knock that featured only five fours and was mainly built around good strike rotation. The former India captain added 91 for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer (45 off 62) after the openers fell cheaply. Shubman Gill (8) dragged one onto his stumps, while Rohit Sharma (28) was trapped lbw by Cooper Connolly.

The third-wicket partnership ended when Shreyas was knocked over by Adam Zampa. Kohli then continued the good work in the company of all-rounder Axar Patel (27 off 30).

The chase master failed to take India all the way this time, holing out to long-on off Zampa. KL Rahul (42* off 34), however, steered the ship home with help from Hardik Pandya (28 off 24). Rahul struck the match-winning six off Glenn Maxwell.

Shami, spinners restrict Australia to 264

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia lost Connolly for a nine-ball duck. He played and missed constantly before edging one off Mohammed Shami. Travis Head enjoyed some luck and was looking dangerous again. He, however, fell for 39 off 33, paying the price for trying to take on Varun Chakaravarthy first ball.

Skipper Steven Smith (73 off 96) anchored the innings, but Australia kept losing wickets at the other end. Smith, however, found an able ally in Alex Carey (61 off 57). The latter took some pressure off the Aussie skipper, attacking the Indian bowlers. Australia, however, suffered a major setback as Smith was bowled by a full toss from Shami as he charged down the track to the pacer.

Carey struck eight fours and a six in his impressive knock before being run out by a brilliant direct hit from Shreyas. Apart from Shami, Chakaravarthy, Axar, Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja all chipped in to restrict Australia to under 265.

India vs Australia: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal match?

Shami excelled with the ball again for India, claiming 3-48. Chakaravarthy and Jadeja chipped in with two scalps each. In the chase, Kohli yet again anchored the innings with a fine half-century.

For Australia, Smith and Carey scored contrasting fifties. With the ball, leg spinner Zampa and pacer Nathan Ellis picked up two wickets each.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his patient knock of 84 in the chase.

