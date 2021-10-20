India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11, today's match umpires list and pitch report

India and Australia will lock horns in the 14th official warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Play is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss done at 3:00 PM IST.

Both India and Australia are high on momentum, having respectively defeated England and New Zealand in their first warm-up games.

Virat Kohli's men bowled first against the Jos Buttler-led outfit at the same venue as today's match. The pitch played well for batters but England, who lost wickets regularly, could only post a sub-par total of 188-5. India, led by KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan's blistering opening stand and a late flourish by Rishabh Pant, chased it down with seven wickets and an over to spare.

The Trans-Tasman encounter, meanwhile, was a closely-contested affair. New Zealand put up a challenging 158-7 for the Australians on a tricky Tolerance Oval (Dubai) pitch. The Australians paced their innings well, but lost quick wickets in the middle overs. Debutant Josh Inglis did well to get them over the line on the penultimate ball, hitting two consecutive boundaries against Kyle Jamieson.

India vs Australia - Today’s Match Playing 11s

This being a warmup game, all 15 members from both teams will be allowed to participate. But both sides have opted to rest three players each.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bench: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Bench: Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.

India vs England - Today's match opening batters list

India: With Rohit Sharma rested, Ishan Kishan opened alongside KL Rahul against England. But the Indian limited-overs vice-captain has returned for today's game and is likely to take back his top-order spot alongside Rahul. Kishan will have to shunt to the middle order.

Australia: Veterans Aaron Finch and David Warner are searching for form, but the duo will continue to be Australia's openers in this match.

India vs Australia - Today's match pitch report

The surface at the ICC Cricket Academy had a literal day and night difference in its behavior a couple of days ago.

While the first innings of the Pakistan-West Indies game (IST 3:30 PM start) was tricky, the pitch eased out as the match progressed. The India versus England match (IST 7:30 PM start) was played on the same wicket and it turned out to be a high-scoring encounter.

Considering this, this game is likely to go like the former where the wicket will offer some turn and grip in the first innings and much more skid in the second. 150-160 should be a competitive total at the venue.

India vs Australia - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Joel Wilson, Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

There's no third umpire for this warmup match.

India vs Australia - T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Finch explained his decision by saying:

"We will bat first. It looks a dry wicket. We Batted second in the last game, so looking to change things up a bit."

India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma talked about experimenting with a sixth bowling option and that Hardik Pandya will likely return to bowling soon.

