India vs Australia T20I series 2023: Schedule, venues, and timings in IST

Following the loss in the 2023 World Cup final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, it’s time for Team India and the fans to move on. The Men in Blue’s next assignment will be a five-match T20I series against the Aussies at home, which begins on Thursday, November 23.

Most of the Indian players who featured in the 2023 World Cup have been left out of the 15-member squad for the upcoming series against Australia. However, Suryakumar Yadav, who was part of India’s World Cup team, will lead the Men in Blue in the T20Is. Keeper-batter Ishan Kishan and pacer Prasidh Krishna have also been retained.

The T20I series against Australia will mark the international comeback of all-rounder Axar Patel, who was forced to miss the World Cup due to an injury he picked up during the Asia Cup held before the ICC event. Ruturaj Gaikwad will be Suryakumar’s deputy for the series, while VVS Laxman has been named as head coach.

India vs Australia T20I series 2023: List of matches

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia will begin with the opening game in Visakhapatnam on November 23 and conclude with the final T20I in Bengaluru on December 3.

Below is the full schedule of the India vs Australia T20I series 2023 with IST timings.

November 23: India vs Australia, 1st T20I, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (7:00 PM)

November 26: India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (7:00 PM)

Expand Tweet

November 28: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (7:00 PM IST).

December 1: India vs Australia, 4th T20I, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur (7:00 PM).

December 3: India vs Australia, 5th T20I, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:00 PM IST).

India vs Australia T20I series 2023: Squads

India squad: Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Expand Tweet

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Travis Head, Steve Smith, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short.