India vs Bangladesh 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will take on Bangladesh in their only warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday, June 1. The Men in Blue begin their campaign in the main tournament against Ireland in New York on June 9.

The blockbuster India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

The Men in Blue will next take on United States in another match in New York on June 12. They conclude their group matches with a game against Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on June 15.

Since India are only playing one practice match ahead of the group stage games in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and three of their games will be played in New York, they would look to make the most of the warm-up match against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match telecast channel list in India

While there was no live telecast of the other warm-up matches, the India vs Bangladesh practice match in New York will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The India vs Bangladesh warm-up will begin at 8 pm IST, while the live coverage will get underway at 6 pm IST.

India vs Bangladesh 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match live streaming in India

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2024 T20 World Cup match to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Disney+ Hotstar app and the website. Viewers can match the match for free on their mobile by downloading the app.

