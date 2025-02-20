India vs Bangladesh, 2025 Champions Trophy Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

Team India will kick off their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a Group A match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20. This will be second match in Group A. In the first game of the ICC event on Wednesday, New Zealand got the better of hosts Pakistan by 60 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Men in Blue will be a confident lot heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh. In their previous assignment, they thumped England 3-0 at home in a one-sided ODI series. Vice-captain Shubman Gill (259 runs in three innings) displayed rich vein of form. Significantly, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got some much-needed runs after a poor Test series in Australia.

In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya made decent contributions. The white-ball series against England also marked seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami's return to international cricket. The Men in Blue have plenty of positives heading into the match against Bangladesh. Having said that, they cannot take the unpredictable opposition lightly at all.

India vs Bangladesh, 2025 Champions Trophy: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 2025 Champions Trophy match in Dubai will be available on Star Sports network channels. According to a post on Star Sports' official X handle, the match can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The 2025 Champions Trophy match will start at 2:30 PM IST, while the live coverage will start an hour earlier. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs Bangladesh, 2025 Champions Trophy: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match can be followed on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. As per Star Sports' official X handle, the match can be watched for free on both television and mobile.

India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Bangladesh have met 41 times in the one-day format, with the Men in Blue having a significant 32-8 lead in the head-to-head numbers. One ODI between the two teams did not produce a result.

The two Asian nations have clashed only once in the Champions Trophy. India hammered Bangladesh by nine wickets in the 2017 semifinal in Birmingham as Rohit Sharma (123*) and Virat Kohli (96*) starred with the willow.

