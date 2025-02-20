India vs Bangladesh, 2025 Champions Trophy: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India are taking on Bangladesh in the second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (February 20). This is the second game in Group A after New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Ad

The Men in Blue are among the favorites heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy. They recently thumped a strong England side 3-0 in a one-day series at home. India have in-form batters in the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, while skipper Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli also got some runs.

At the pre-match press conference, Rohit defended India's move to pick five slow-bowling options in the team for the ICC event. He explained that the Men in Blue have picked two spinners and three all-rounders. It would be interesting to see how Team India utilize their bowling resources in the Champions Trophy.

Ad

Trending

Today's IND vs BAN toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said:

“Looks like a pretty good wicket. We want to put up a good score. We have played some good cricket [recently], so the boys are confident.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bangladesh are going in with three seamers with two spinners. For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Shami are in the playing XI. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy are out.

IND vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Ad

Today's IND vs BAN pitch report

“It’s bare. It’s a fresh pitch. There are some mosaic-like cracks. Over the 100 overs, it might slow down a bit, but it’s still a good pitch overall. The groundsman said they've had no dew in this year so far. Scores aren't going to be as big as compared to Pakistan. Batting first [might be the way to go].” - Nasser Hussain

Ad

Today's IND vs BAN match complete players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bangladesh squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon

IND vs BAN - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Paul Reiffel

Third umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: David Boon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news