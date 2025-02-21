India vs Bangladesh: Who won yesterday’s match at 2025 Champions Trophy?

India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in yesterday's 2025 Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bowling first after losing the toss in the second match of the ICC event in Group A, the Men in Blue held Bangladesh to 228 in 49.4 overs and then chased down the target in 46.3 overs.

Shubman Gill (101* off 129) led India's charge in the chase, notching up his second consecutive one-day hundred. Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (41 off 36) got the Men in Blue off a positive start, adding 69 in 9.5 overs. Rohit slammed seven fours and became the second fastest to 11,000 ODI runs before miscuing an attempted big hit off Taskin Ahmed.

Gill and Virat Kohli (22 off 38) added 43 for the second wicket before the latter again perished to a spinner, slicing one from Rishad Hossain to backward point. India lost the way in the middle, with Shreyas Iyer (15) and Axar Patel (8) mistiming strokes on a sluggish surface where batting wasn't very straightforward.

Gill, however, found able company in KL Rahul (41* off 47). The duo featured in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 87 to ensure the Men in Blue began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on a winning note. Gill struck nine fours and two sixes, notching up his eighth ODI ton. Rahul was watchful for most part of the innings, but ended the match in style, clubbing Tanzim Hasan Sakib for a six.

Mohammed Shami takes 5, but Towhid Hridoy ton lifts Bangladesh after horror start

Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh got off to a horrible start, losing five for 35 in 8.3 overs. Mohammed Shami dismissed Soumya Sarkar (0) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5), Harshit Rana accounted for Najmul Hossain Shanto (0), while Axar had Tanzid Hasan (25) and Mushfiqur Rahim (0) caught behind off consecutive deliveries.

Axar would have completed a famous hat-trick had Rohit held on to a simple catch at slip offered by Jaker Ali. Bangladesh made a strong comeback after the reprieve as Towhid Hridoy (100 off 118) and Jaker (68 off 114) added 154 runs for the sixth wicket. Shami returned to end Jaker's stay at the crease and went on to complete his sixth ODI five-fer. Hridoy battled cramps, but hung on gamely to push his team past the 225-run mark.

India vs Bangladesh: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s 2025 Champions Trophy match?

Shami was brilliant with the ball for India, registering figures of 5-53. Harshit and Axar also impressed with three and two scalps respectively. In the chase, Gill scored a mature hundred.

For Bangladesh, Hridoy compiled a resolute ton, while Jaker made a fighting fifty. With the ball, leg spinner Rishad claimed 2-38 in 10 overs.

Gill was named Player of the Match for a fine century in a tricky chase.

