India vs Eng 2021: "I'm not brave enough to say England are going to win," says Nick Knight

Former England cricketer Nick Knight shared his two cents on the upcoming five-match series between India and England. In addition to calling the clash "iconic," he also added India were up to the task of countering anything England would throw at them.

In an exclusive with Sportskeeda, Knight said the tour would be a rematch of sorts. The last time both sides clashed in India, the hosts won the four-match Test series 3-1.

For England, the way the global game is, it’s one of the iconic series. It was viewed very much that way when England went to India recently. And it’s a sort of rematch in conditions that will suit England. Whereas I see that in the previous two tours, I think India is so much better balanced and their new-ball bowling attack is so much more advanced than it has been on previous occasions.

"Not brave enough to say England are going to win"- Knight ahead of India's clash

The former opener felt India had a genuine chance of winning the series despite England having the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad sharing the Dukes ball would be a major threat.

"I feel like England were always going to win the series," he remarked. "But I am not brave enough to sit here and say England will win that series because of the way India has traveled recently, and certainly, going back to that Australian series." (sic)

Knight has had his fair share of encounters against India. The left-handed batsman, regarded as one of the fine fielders the country has produced, played 17 Tests and 100 ODI's before announcing his retirement from international cricket after the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

"I think with India, its resilience, its fight, its character, it’s never been beaten. It’s finding a way of problem-solving and getting through a situation and all of that sticks with me."

"And therefore, I cannot sit here and say England are going to win because India will find a way of countering anything England have got and that is going to be so watchable.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar