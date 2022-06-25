"Not necessarily happy about it" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill opening the innings in England Test

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra stated that India have no other option apart from Shubman Gill for the opener's role alongside Rohit Sharma in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. The rescheduled Test will begin on Friday, July 1 in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he mentioned that it would also be unfair for Shubman Gill to play just a single Test, as there would be added pressure. Chopra pointed out that India will miss KL Rahul as he was exceptional at the top of the order with Rohit Sharma in England last year.

However, Rahul has been ruled out due to a groin injury and Gill is expected to open the innings in the red-ball game against England.

Aakash Chopra stated:

"India do not have many options and will have to go with Shubman Gill. But I am not necessarily happy about it. This is because Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul did a fine job at the top last year in England. They gave good starts and the team did well because of that. Starting well is important in England, as if you lose two early wickets, it becomes difficult to get back on track."

Gill managed scores of 21 and 38 in team India's four-day warmup fixture against Leicestershire XI. The talented youngster impressed many with his gutsy knocks in Australia last year and now has yet another opportunity to prove himself in challenging overseas conditions.

"He's more suited to the longer format" - Aakash Chopra on Prasidh Krishna

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that while Prasidh Krishna has been doing well in white-ball cricket, he can be more effective in the longer format.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that the right-armer has the ability to extract good bounce because of his height. He added that the bowler has an ideal wrist position and is able to move the ball both ways.

He explained:

"He has all the ingredients, from height to wrist position and swing. I feel that he is going to be handed big roles very soon. We are fortunate that India have good fast bowling reserves in both Tests as well as white-ball cricket. Looking at Prasidh's bowling and the way he gets batters out, it comes across that he's more suited to the longer format."

Krishna is a part of India's squad for the one-off Test against England, and will be hoping to be picked in the starting XI.

