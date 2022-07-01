"Time for him to make a statement"- Fans react as Cheteshwar Pujara comes out to open the innings for India in fifth Test vs England

Middle-order veteran Cheteshwar Pujara has taken up the opening slot in the batting order in the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England. The two teams are playing the final Test of the five-match series in Edgbaston, Birmingham. India currently hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Due to the absence of regular opener KL Rahul (groin injury) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma (COVID positive), Pujara has been thrust into the opening role alongside Shubman Gill

The experienced batter usually fills the No. 3 slot in the Indian batting order. Pujara will be confident at the crease, having had a successful stint with Sussex in the 2022 County Championship.

He scored 720 runs in five matches and his run-scoring spree with the county side helped him make a comeback into the Indian side. He has been a dependable batter for India over the years.

Netizens react to Cheteshwar Pujara's comeback

Here's how netizens reacted to the news of Pujara opening the innings against England:

Meduvada Sambhar @HardiikRathod Pujara has opened for india in test not many times, one instance I remember is pujara opened in one of test when India toured SL in 2015. And guess what he carried his bat in that inning. Pujara has opened for india in test not many times, one instance I remember is pujara opened in one of test when India toured SL in 2015. And guess what he carried his bat in that inning.

Dogbite🇮🇳 @Dogbite44432939 Pujara Gill opening against Anderson Broad Pujara Gill opening against Anderson Broad https://t.co/3Mr00sb8It

KASHISH @crickashish217 When he opened, Dravid said, he felt "rushed" to the ground. That, despite so many times facing the second ball at No.3. Today he's head coach and another longstanding No.3 is opening. Massive challenge for Pujara. But if it comes off, immense possibilities going ahead. When he opened, Dravid said, he felt "rushed" to the ground. That, despite so many times facing the second ball at No.3. Today he's head coach and another longstanding No.3 is opening. Massive challenge for Pujara. But if it comes off, immense possibilities going ahead.

RAVINDRANATH.B @raviinven Top performer - Pujara Top performer - Pujara

™ @Sai_raina__ Praying for Pujara hope he score some runs 🤞🏻 Praying for Pujara hope he score some runs 🤞🏻

movieman @movieman777 #IndvEng A lot of eyes would be on #Pujara who just missed one test series with poor form..has to reassure the team that he is here to stay again. #EngvInd A lot of eyes would be on #Pujara who just missed one test series with poor form..has to reassure the team that he is here to stay again. #EngvInd #IndvEng

mohit rana @mohitra42732811 @SonySportsNetwk #askstar

Shubhman gill and pujara opening great choice of team India Shubhman gill and pujara opening great choice of team India @SonySportsNetwk #askstarShubhman gill and pujara opening great choice of team India 👍

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks @GhufraanAneeb Obviously, i am contemplating, i cannot be sure, not a sooth sayer. The selections are very much decent. We have solid Pujara at top and then Shreyas to counter spin @GhufraanAneeb Obviously, i am contemplating, i cannot be sure, not a sooth sayer. The selections are very much decent. We have solid Pujara at top and then Shreyas to counter spin

Karrom ball @SanjaySainani1 Good move to open with Pujara. Remember he was dropped, and making a comeback now, so rightly Vihari the incumbent number 3 should not be dislodged Good move to open with Pujara. Remember he was dropped, and making a comeback now, so rightly Vihari the incumbent number 3 should not be dislodged

Thomas @Peaky_Punter 🤝 Not an official tip but with all his county experience Pujara should score good amount of runs Not an official tip but with all his county experience Pujara should score good amount of runs 💥🤝

Pranav Shukla @pranav_shukla13 Hoping for a Kohli and Pujara masterclass Hoping for a Kohli and Pujara masterclass

K @Khemansingla pujara is back time for himto make a statement and win this test match for team india pujara is back time for himto make a statement and win this test match for team india

The last fan (account name: Khemansingla) tweeted:

"Pujara is back. Time for him to make a statement and win this Test match for team India."

Indian fans will hope Cheteshwar Pujara can deliver on those expectations.

It is worth mentioning that opening batter Mayank Agarwal was added to India's squad as a backup for Sharma. However, he didn't make it to the playing XI for the contest.

England elect to bowl first against India at Edgbaston

England's Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first on the surface. It is a must-win game for the hosts as India currently lead the series by 2-1.

India have scored 30 runs for the loss of one wicket (Subhman Gill) after eight overs at the time of writing.

Here are the playing XIs for the all-important tie:

India's playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)

England's playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far