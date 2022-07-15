"Mohammed Shami looks more confident than him at the moment" - Fans react to Virat Kohli's batting failure in 2nd ODI vs England

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli once again failed to make a significant impact with the bat. The right-hander managed just 16 runs off 25 deliveries in the second ODI against England at Lord's on Thursday (July 14).
While Virat Kohli dazzled viewers with three stunning boundaries in the contest, he wasn't able to score big runs. The 33-year-old's tendency to chase wide deliveries outside off cost him his wicket on yet another occasion.
The seasoned campaigner edged one to the keeper in the 12th over of India's run-chase. Kohli tried to chase David Willey's length delivery outside off. He was undone by a bit of extra bounce and had to take the long walk back.
Many fans took to social media to express their disappointment over Kohli's lack of form. Several netizens also pointed out that Mohammed Shami (23) scored more runs than Kohli in the ODI fixture.
After electing to field first on the surface, the Indian bowlers bowled out England for 246 runs. However, the batting unit failed to step up during the run-chase and they ultimately lost the encounter by 100 runs.
The visitors were bundled out for a paltry score of 146 in the contest. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja got off to decent starts. However, none of the Indian batters were able to produce a big match-winning knock.
Virat Kohli will look to bounce back in the decider as India vs. England 2022 ODI series evenly poised at 1-1
England have managed to stay afloat in the three-match ODI series against India, thanks to their comprehensive victory in the second fixture. The series is currently evenly poised at 1-1.
The two cricketing giants will lock horns in the final match of the white-ball rubber on Sunday (July 17). The crucial game is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.
It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli was ruled out of the first ODI due to a groin strain. While he had a forgettable outing in the subsequent contest, he will be looking to bounce back by coming up with an improved performance in the series decider.