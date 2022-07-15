"Mohammed Shami looks more confident than him at the moment" - Fans react to Virat Kohli's batting failure in 2nd ODI vs England

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli once again failed to make a significant impact with the bat. The right-hander managed just 16 runs off 25 deliveries in the second ODI against England at Lord's on Thursday (July 14).

While Virat Kohli dazzled viewers with three stunning boundaries in the contest, he wasn't able to score big runs. The 33-year-old's tendency to chase wide deliveries outside off cost him his wicket on yet another occasion.

The seasoned campaigner edged one to the keeper in the 12th over of India's run-chase. Kohli tried to chase David Willey's length delivery outside off. He was undone by a bit of extra bounce and had to take the long walk back.

Many fans took to social media to express their disappointment over Kohli's lack of form. Several netizens also pointed out that Mohammed Shami (23) scored more runs than Kohli in the ODI fixture.

Here are some of the reactions:

Atif Aqueel @AtifAqueel1 In current situation shami is a better batsman than virat kohli #ViratKohli In current situation shami is a better batsman than virat kohli #ViratKohli

dr randeep @Ddsngh #ViratKohli it is sad to see him struggling like this,every cricket fan gets hurt to see kohli getting out early #ViratKohli it is sad to see him struggling like this,every cricket fan gets hurt to see kohli getting out early

Aditya @pradeep__3576 #INDvsENG I just don't know why people calling him liability on team,out of form.Just because he didn't score century that doesn't mean he is out of form.Sometimes pitch get slow,sometimes overs get complete or there is no more runs to score.He is just having bad luck. #ViratKohli I just don't know why people calling him liability on team,out of form.Just because he didn't score century that doesn't mean he is out of form.Sometimes pitch get slow,sometimes overs get complete or there is no more runs to score.He is just having bad luck.#ViratKohli #INDvsENG

NambiarAnfield @jijithb @bhogleharsha

It's time for It's time for @imVkohli to pack his bags. He has been pathetic for almost year and half. You can't do this much. It's professional cricket where performance is everything @bhogleharsha It's time for @imVkohli to pack his bags. He has been pathetic for almost year and half. You can't do this much. It's professional cricket where performance is everything

Kartik🤏🏻🕶️🤨 @why_kartik



#INDvsENG Shami looks more confident than Virat Kohli at the moment. Shami looks more confident than Virat Kohli at the moment. #INDvsENG

Tanisha @Connect2Tanisha Am I the only one who has stopped expecting a century from #ViratKohli ?? 🤔 Am I the only one who has stopped expecting a century from #ViratKohli?? 🤔

RoHeeti_45 @pracheetijoshi If anyone has started researching on “The curious case of Virat Kohli” cause I’m ready to be a part of the project If anyone has started researching on “The curious case of Virat Kohli” cause I’m ready to be a part of the project

Vinoth @vinothkgovind May be #Virat is getting out in a similar fashion 99th time? #Virat Kohli May be #Virat is getting out in a similar fashion 99th time? #ViratKohli

Amul Joshi @amul_joshi

#ViratKohli Bura lag raha hai ki Shami ke Virat Kohli se zyada run hai is match main. Bura lag raha hai ki Shami ke Virat Kohli se zyada run hai is match main.#ViratKohli

K Raja @KRaja12051993 @imVkohli No nody is above game. You are solely responsible for your down fall. You as a Captain had fire in belly which in turn brought many runs for team. @imVkohli No nody is above game. You are solely responsible for your down fall. You as a Captain had fire in belly which in turn brought many runs for team.

Singh @verbalcactus #BCCI Go back to the domestic cricket, find your rhythm, score few tons and then make a comeback in the Indian team. There is no shame in it, it’s basic. #ViratKohli Go back to the domestic cricket, find your rhythm, score few tons and then make a comeback in the Indian team. There is no shame in it, it’s basic. #ViratKohli #BCCI

Sahender Kumar @SahenderKumar3 That was nothing short from virat kohli we have to admit that today he threw his wicket away just like that but we have to remember also that all other batters also failed today so don't be too harsh on Virat other batters were worst today except SKY and Jadeja #ViratKohli That was nothing short from virat kohli we have to admit that today he threw his wicket away just like that but we have to remember also that all other batters also failed today so don't be too harsh on Virat other batters were worst today except SKY and Jadeja #ViratKohli

वेदांत सिंह @Its_VSM



#ViratKohli I don't see virat's 71st century coming in 21st century. I don't see virat's 71st century coming in 21st century.#ViratKohli

Chetan Desale @De_Destiny6 It's high time @imVkohli needs to be dropped from India team. He needs go play Ranji, get his form & confidence back & return to the national side. This will benefit both him & the Indian team. @BCCI @BCCI domestic It's high time @imVkohli needs to be dropped from India team. He needs go play Ranji, get his form & confidence back & return to the national side. This will benefit both him & the Indian team. @BCCI @BCCIdomestic

Rethwic @Rethwic1 #deepakhooda No hate to virat kohli but nowadays whenever he gets into playing xi,he's just wasting that spot. how many chances he has wasted successfully ,it's better to focus on another inform players rather than a player who couldn't score runs consistently #SanjuSamson No hate to virat kohli but nowadays whenever he gets into playing xi,he's just wasting that spot. how many chances he has wasted successfully ,it's better to focus on another inform players rather than a player who couldn't score runs consistently #SanjuSamson #deepakhooda

After electing to field first on the surface, the Indian bowlers bowled out England for 246 runs. However, the batting unit failed to step up during the run-chase and they ultimately lost the encounter by 100 runs.

The visitors were bundled out for a paltry score of 146 in the contest. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja got off to decent starts. However, none of the Indian batters were able to produce a big match-winning knock.

Virat Kohli will look to bounce back in the decider as India vs. England 2022 ODI series evenly poised at 1-1

England have managed to stay afloat in the three-match ODI series against India, thanks to their comprehensive victory in the second fixture. The series is currently evenly poised at 1-1.

The two cricketing giants will lock horns in the final match of the white-ball rubber on Sunday (July 17). The crucial game is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli was ruled out of the first ODI due to a groin strain. While he had a forgettable outing in the subsequent contest, he will be looking to bounce back by coming up with an improved performance in the series decider.

