"Rahul Dravid and Co. are out to finish his career" - Fans unhappy as India pick Shreyas Iyer ahead of Deepak Hooda for 3rd T20I vs England

Team India are set to battle it out against England in the third and final T20I of their series on Sunday (July 10) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounter.

The Men in Blue, who have already pocketed the series by winning the first two fixtures, have made four changes to their playing XI as they look to test their bench strength. However, several fans were unhappy to see in-form batter Deepak Hooda miss out once again.

The right-hander has showcased stunning form in his recent appearances. He was the Player of the Series in the Ireland T20Is and backed it up with another impactful performance in the series opener against England.

Hooda chipped in with an important knock of 33 from just 17 deliveries against the English side in Southampton. Despite his tremendous form, he was benched for the subsequent encounter. Furthermore, he also couldn't find a place in the starting XI for the final fixture.

Many fans took to social media to express their displeasure over Deepak Hooda not getting consistent chances. They lashed out at the Indian think tank for backing Shreyas Iyer ahead of Hooda.

Here are some of the reactions:

NavdeepSGusain @NavdeepSGusain1

Even after scoring a century in T20I,

#IndianCricketTeam #INDvsENG This is baffling.Even after scoring a century in T20I, #DeepakHooda is not selected in playing 11. This is baffling.Even after scoring a century in T20I, #DeepakHooda is not selected in playing 11.#IndianCricketTeam #INDvsENG

@rpit @ankurmalviya786 @BCCI Just give us one reason of not playing #DeepakHooda . By his form he is looking best batter of the team. We should not bias with the player. While #viratkohli doesn't justify his spot. @virendersehwag @BCCI Just give us one reason of not playing #DeepakHooda . By his form he is looking best batter of the team. We should not bias with the player. While #viratkohli doesn't justify his spot.@virendersehwag

amit roy @amitroy87582049 Dravid & co are out to finish Deepak Hooda's career. Shreyas Aiyar before Deepak Hooda ?LOL...... #indvseng Dravid & co are out to finish Deepak Hooda's career. Shreyas Aiyar before Deepak Hooda ?LOL......#indvseng

Gagandeep anand 🇮🇳🇮🇳 @AnandGagandeep #IndianCricketTeam #ENGvIND why is S Iyer being given so many chances , today he should not have been playing 3rd game at expense of Deepak Hooda #IndianCricketTeam #ENGvIND why is S Iyer being given so many chances , today he should not have been playing 3rd game at expense of Deepak Hooda

Pankaj @PankajRamanujan



I am not sure if anyone from Avesh, Bisnoi, Umran and Iyer are travelling to Australia until they do some miracles.



It was better to build a team by playing together with the best 11 or 12.



Hooda deserved more chances but he is out. @bhogleharsha Looks like testing the bench 'weakness'.I am not sure if anyone from Avesh, Bisnoi, Umran and Iyer are travelling to Australia until they do some miracles.It was better to build a team by playing together with the best 11 or 12.Hooda deserved more chances but he is out. @bhogleharsha Looks like testing the bench 'weakness'.I am not sure if anyone from Avesh, Bisnoi, Umran and Iyer are travelling to Australia until they do some miracles.It was better to build a team by playing together with the best 11 or 12. Hooda deserved more chances but he is out.

Rohan De @RohanDe24 @BCCI Don't just pick talents, groom them as well. Arshdeep & Hooda... What's their fault or is their job done? They have played 1 match very well. That's it. End of the story. @BCCI Don't just pick talents, groom them as well. Arshdeep & Hooda... What's their fault or is their job done? They have played 1 match very well. That's it. End of the story.

Sanket @sankulyaa

#ENGvIND dropping Hooda for Virat was okay, Virat deserves it. But sidelining Hooda again for Shreyas Iyer? there's something seriously wrong with this team management. dropping Hooda for Virat was okay, Virat deserves it. But sidelining Hooda again for Shreyas Iyer? there's something seriously wrong with this team management.#ENGvIND

Akash Mishra @AkashMishra7459

This is unacceptable a Player who is in red hot form firstly drop from team which was obvious but today it was totally unfair.

#INDvENG

#DeepakHooda Shreyas over Hooda..🤐🤐This is unacceptable a Player who is in red hot form firstly drop from team which was obvious but today it was totally unfair. Shreyas over Hooda..🤐🤐This is unacceptable a Player who is in red hot form firstly drop from team which was obvious but today it was totally unfair.#INDvENG #DeepakHooda

Sabarinath @Saby2295 @BCCI Hooda is the best option and you get shreyas in🤦‍♂️ @BCCI Hooda is the best option and you get shreyas in🤦‍♂️

Rohan Gulavani @ImRohanGulavani



#INDvsENG

#indvsengt20 Wish players like Hooda get at least 10% of the backing which some of the established seniors in this team had got when they started..!!! Wish players like Hooda get at least 10% of the backing which some of the established seniors in this team had got when they started..!!!#INDvsENG#indvsengt20

The final T20I at Trent Bridge is a dead rubber as India have already gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Shreyas Iyer and Avesh Khan replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal for the game.

England look to salvage some pride by winning 3rd T20I

The Men in Blue have dominated England so far in the ongoing T20I series. The visitors have managed to secure dominant victories in the first two contests.

Rohit Sharma and Co. claimed a 50-run win in the opening clash. They followed it up by winning the subsequent match by 49 runs. England, under the guidance of their new white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, will be keen to register a consolation victory at Trent Bridge.

India vs England 3rd T20I playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

