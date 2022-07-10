"Rahul Dravid and Co. are out to finish his career" - Fans unhappy as India pick Shreyas Iyer ahead of Deepak Hooda for 3rd T20I vs England

Team India are set to battle it out against England in the third and final T20I of their series on Sunday (July 10) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounter.
The Men in Blue, who have already pocketed the series by winning the first two fixtures, have made four changes to their playing XI as they look to test their bench strength. However, several fans were unhappy to see in-form batter Deepak Hooda miss out once again.
The right-hander has showcased stunning form in his recent appearances. He was the Player of the Series in the Ireland T20Is and backed it up with another impactful performance in the series opener against England.
Hooda chipped in with an important knock of 33 from just 17 deliveries against the English side in Southampton. Despite his tremendous form, he was benched for the subsequent encounter. Furthermore, he also couldn't find a place in the starting XI for the final fixture.
Many fans took to social media to express their displeasure over Deepak Hooda not getting consistent chances. They lashed out at the Indian think tank for backing Shreyas Iyer ahead of Hooda.
Here are some of the reactions:
The final T20I at Trent Bridge is a dead rubber as India have already gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.
Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Shreyas Iyer and Avesh Khan replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal for the game.
England look to salvage some pride by winning 3rd T20I
The Men in Blue have dominated England so far in the ongoing T20I series. The visitors have managed to secure dominant victories in the first two contests.
Rohit Sharma and Co. claimed a 50-run win in the opening clash. They followed it up by winning the subsequent match by 49 runs. England, under the guidance of their new white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, will be keen to register a consolation victory at Trent Bridge.
India vs England 3rd T20I playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson