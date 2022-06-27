"Would happily see him open the batting" - Graeme Swann wants Cheteshwar Pujara to play as opener if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for England Test 

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has backed Cheteshwar Pujara to potentially replace skipper Rohit Sharma for the Birmingham Test between India and England commencing July 1. He believes the Saurashtra batter could replace Sharma if he doesn't recover from COVID-19 in time for the rescheduled Test.

Speaking in a media interaction on Monday, Swann suggested that Pujara could open the innings while Mayank Agarwal could be slotted into the middle order. He added that the 34-year-old's recent county stint with Sussex was a big plus for the visitors.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Pujara showcased tremendous form while playing for Sussex in the County Championship 2022. He highlighted that the right-hander would be well accustomed to the conditions in England.

Swann stated:

"Definitely having Cheteshwar Pujara played a lot of county cricket at the start of the year and do phenomenally well as he scored heaps of runs. He was phenomenal for Sussex, I think that is a massive bonus for India."

He added:

"Having a player who has been in England at the start of the season when the ball swings around, scoring so heavily and used to English conditions that definitely gives him leg up the ladder."

Swann praised Mayank Agarwal but picked Pujara over him to open the innings, saying:

"I really like Mayank Agarwal, he is a wonderful player. I don't think he is someone who has to open the batting so I would happily see Cheteshwar Pujara open the batting (if Rohit Sharma isn't available), but it depends on Indian selectors if they want to or not and move everyone around him."

Cheteshwar Pujara made a significant impact in the County Championship 2022 after being dropped from India's Test side earlier this year. The seasoned campaigner mustered 720 runs in five games for Sussex and was able to make a comeback into the national side because of it.

"I would say they are slight favorites against India" Graeme Swann on England's chances

Swann also suggested that hosts England have a slight advantage over India in the impending one-off Test.

He highlighted the Three Lions' exceptional performance against New Zealand as they completed a whitewash in a three-match series.

He added that while England have played three Tests at home, India have had a chance to play just a single warmup game prior to the crucial red-ball fixture. The 43-year-old opined that the hosts have a number of players who are in the form of their lives.

Swann explained:

"England are in a very good position and I would say they are slight favorites because of that series (against New Zealand). And the fact that India just had one (warm-up) game in England, so they are coming in cold (for) the Test match, which is a bit of disadvantage. They (England) have got the three Test matches under their belt, so that makes them pre-game favorites."

He added:

"It is a real bad time to play England because they just played these three games against New Zealand. You are going to face an England team where Joe Root is back to his absolute best, where Ollie Pope is playing his best-ever for England. Ben Stokes has amalgamated the team and got (them) playing in an ultra-positive and rock and roll fashion."

India and England will battle it out in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 1. The first four fixtures of the red-ball rubber were played last year and India currently lead the series by 2-1.

