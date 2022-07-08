"Mindless captaincy" - Netizens disappointed after Axar Patel is sent in to bat ahead of Dinesh Karthik in 1st T20I between India and England

Team India are locking horns with England in their T20I series opener at Southampton on Thursday. While the visitors got off to a brisk start after electing to bat first, many fans were surprised to see Axar Patel come out to bat ahead of Dinesh Karthik.
The Men in Blue lost their fourth wicket in the 12th over of the contest. The team management decided to hold back Karthik and instead promoted Axar Patel in the batting order.
However, Indian supporters weren't pleased with the tactic and took to Twitter to express their displeasure.
Here are some of the reactions:
Karthik finally came into bat after Axar Patel's dismissal in the 17th over. The right-hander didn't have any other option apart from going for big shots.
He perished while trying to do the same in the final over and could manage just 11 runs off seven deliveries in the contest.
India post an impressive total of 198 after opting to bat first
The Indian batters impressed many with their counter-attacking approach in the opening tie of the three-match T20I series against England. The likes of Rohit Sharma (24), Deepak Hooda (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (39) helped the side get off to a blistering start in the fixture.
However, Hardik Pandya stole the show with his swashbuckling batting performance. He enthralled the viewers with his strokeplay as he took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. The talismanic all-rounder struck his maiden T20I half-century and contributed with 51 crucial runs from just 33 balls.
While it seemed that the side would easily cross the 200-run mark when Pandya was at the crease, things slowed down a bit after he got out in the 18th over. Rohit Sharma and Co. ultimately finished at 198/8 after 20 overs.
The second half of the contest is also expected to be a high-octane one as both sides look to go out with all guns blazing.