"Back in action soon" - Rohit Sharma's latest selfie ahead of fifth Test vs England sets Twitter ablaze 

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is currently in isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19 after a Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday. The star batter delighted fans by sharing a selfie with a thumbs up on his Instagram story earlier today.
Rohit is racing against time to be available for the impending fifth Test against England. The rescheduled fixture is scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on July 1.
Rohit's fans lost their calm after seeing his latest Instagram story and took to social media to share their excitement.
India will be hoping that the skipper recovers in time for the crucial encounter as he was exceptional with the bat during the side's England tour last year. With 368 runs from four games at an average of 52.57, he was the leading run-scorer for the visitors.
India add Mayank Agarwal as Rohit Sharma's cover
Meanwhile, India have added opening batter Mayank Agarwal as a backup for the Indian captain. The right-hander left for England on Monday (June 27) and will be available for selection for the Test as he will not have to undergo any quarentine, as per the new rules of the government.
The four four fixtures of the five-match series took place last year. The fifth and final Test had to be postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian contingent.
India have a 2-1 lead in the rubber, which makes the rescheduled Test a must-win one for the Poms.
India vs England 2022 squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk) and Mayank Agarwal.
England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope and Joe Root.