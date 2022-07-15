"They will have to change their mindset" - RP Singh pinpoints India's weakness after 100-run loss to England in 2nd ODI

Former cricketer RP Singh stated that India's top-order batters must look to bat for longer periods after the Men in Blue succumbed to a 100-run defeat in the second ODI against England on Thursday. He suggested that players shouldn't look to go after bowlers all the time in the format.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he pointed out that in ODI cricket, the Indian batters can look to take their time before playing their shots. He opined that the top-order big guns will have to play a major role if Rohit Sharma and Co. want to come out on top in the final contest of the series.

He stated:

"The Indian batters will have to change their mindset while playing ODIs. Relying on big shots and trying to attack all the time may prove to be costly in this format. They will have to bat till the end, as it isn't easy for tailenders to bat in these English conditions. The onus will be on the top-order batters to guide India to victory in the third match."

In the same video, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha highlighted how the Indian batters have been inconsistent with their performances in ODIs. He reckoned that the side have not been able to taste much success in SENA countries in the last few years because of the same.

He added:

"There will be difficulties when the openers and the other top-order batters don't perform well. The same thing happened with England in the first game. The target in this game wasn't a very big one, but the Indian batting lineup wasn't able to stand up to the challenge.

"This is why India haven't won many ODI series in SENA countries in recent times as there is a lack of consistency in the batting."

The tourists suffered an embarrassing 100-run loss against England on Thursday in the second ODI of their series. They failed to chase down a below par total of 246 in the contest and were bowled out for a paltry score of 146.

"It's becoming tougher and tougher for Virat Kohli now" - RP Singh on the Indian batter's lack of form

Kohli managed just 16 runs in the second ODI against England. RP Singh stated that the player will need to make a few changes to his game plan to find his form.

The former cricketer mentioned how Kohli was once again dismissed while trying to chase an away delivery. He spoke about how England had set up a plan for the seasoned campaigner and he fell into the trap.

He stated:

"Virat Kohli will definitely be disappointed with his performance. The way he hit those boundaries, it seemed like he might find his rhythm back today. While he has got all the abilities, his habit of poking at outside off deliveries has been the cause of his undoing on several occasions.

"England had made a plan for Kohli and were able to execute it well. It's becoming tougher and tougher for Kohli now. There aren't any problems with his approach or body language, but he must work on his gameplan."

Ojha added that Kohli is desperate to score runs and that is why he is looking to get his bat on the ball all the time. He said:

"Rahul Dravid had once told me that batters from the subcontinent like to get bat on ball to get set. Whereas, overseas players get set by leaving deliveries. Kohli could be chasing the outside off deliveries because of the same reason.

"He's never been more desperate to score runs. There has been a lot of talk around his lack of form and he himself would also be thinking about it a lot."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli's cover drive - A treat. Virat Kohli's cover drive - A treat. https://t.co/jfG3CHKGYn

Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series opener due to a groin strain. While he wasn't able to make an impact with the bat in the second game, he will be aiming to make amends by scoring big runs in the all-important series decider on Sunday (July 17) in Manchester.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far