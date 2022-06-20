[Watch] Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill sweat it out in the nets ahead of England Test

Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were seen hitting the nets earlier today (Monday) as they geared up for the much-awaited rescheduled fifth Test against England.

In a video shared on the Indian cricket team's official Instagram account, Rohit was seen practising in the nets alongside opening batter Shubman Gill at the Leicestershire County Cricket Club. The visitors are set to take on Leicestershire in a 4-day warm-up fixture from Friday, June 24.

Watch the video here:

"TeamIndia openers captain @rohitsharma45 and @shubmangill are getting into the groove on Day 1 of our nets session. 👍👍"

Rohit Sharma is set to return to cricketing action with India's tour of England. The star batter was on a break after this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) and missed the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa.

With KL Rahul out with a groin injury, Gill is expected to open the innings with Sharma in the rescheduled fifth Test against Ben Stokes and Co. Rahul was initially named in the 17-member squad. But it was later announced that he will miss the tour and will travel to Germany later this month for treatment.

The visitors currently lead the five-match series by 2-1. They have a significant chance of securing a series win in England for the first time since 2007.

India tour of England schedule

The two cricketing giants will lock horns in the rescheduled match from July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. They will then compete against each other in three T20Is followed by as many ODIs after the Test match.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #England #ENGvIND Here are the fixtures of India's Tour of England 2022 including the rescheduled fifth test. Here are the fixtures of India's Tour of England 2022 including the rescheduled fifth test.#India #England #ENGvIND https://t.co/LtZe8YYqeK

It is worth mentioning that the BCCI is yet to announce squads for the white-ball leg of the tour, which starts on July 7.

India's squad for the England Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far