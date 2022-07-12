"Nothing has changed" - Virat Kohli's U15 teammate Dwaraka Ravi Teja on catching up with him after six years

Former India U19 cricketer Dwaraka Ravi Teja recently took to his social media accounts to share a couple of pictures with Virat Kohli. He also penned down a note for the star cricketer as the two met after six long years.

Ravi Teja wrote that Kohli was his roommate during his U15 days and also revealed that the two would often dance to Telegu movie star Chiranjeevi's songs. He pointed out that they had started calling each other by the name 'Chiru'.

He also disclosed that when they met in the UK several years later, Kohli greeted him by asking 'Chiru kaisa hai tu?'. Ravi Teja wrote on Instagram:

"Met him after 6 long years after IPL in UK and the first thing he tells me is Chiru kaisa hai tu?

"Throwback to U-15 days when we were roommates and I used to watch Chiranjeevi’s songs on tv and he used to dance to them and from then on we never called each other by our names and Chiru was the nickname we gave each other and whenever we met post that we always called each other Chiru."

He added:

"Such fond memories and even after so many years everything still felt the same and nothing has changed. It was great seeing u Chiru and hope to meet u again super soon 🤗."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the recently concluded T20I series in England. The star batter is a part of Team India's ODI squad for the tour. However, he didn't feature in the series opener due to a mild groin strain.

Virat Kohli ruled out of 1st ODI against England

While many fans were excited to see Kohli go up against the English bowlers in the first ODI in London, the senior batter had to sit out after he sustained a mild groin strain.

Prior to the start of the tie, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Virat Kohli will miss the game due to injury and stated that he is being monitored by the medical staff. It remains to be seen if the player will be deemed fit for the second fixture, scheduled to be played on Thursday (July 14).

BCCI @BCCI



A look at his bowling summary here



#TeamIndia #ENGvIND For his brilliant 5-wicket haul and bowling figures of 6/19, @Jaspritbumrah93 is our Top Performer from the first innings.A look at his bowling summary here For his brilliant 5-wicket haul and bowling figures of 6/19, @Jaspritbumrah93 is our Top Performer from the first innings.A look at his bowling summary here 👇👇#TeamIndia #ENGvIND https://t.co/jJsMuwCFKM

Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with his bowling exploits in the first ODI. The speedster claimed six wickets in the encounter and England were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 110 in the clash.

In reply, Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a match-winning partnership to go 1-0 up in the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far