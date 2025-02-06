India vs England 2025, 1st ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list, and pitch report

Having clinched the five-match T20I series 4-1, Team India are now taking on England in a three-match ODI series. The opening match is being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. While the Men in Blue were exceptional in the T20I format, the ODIs will be a completely different challenge.

Rohit Sharma has been retained as ODI captain despite a disastrous Test tour of Australia. At the pre-series conference, he shut down a query over his poor form, pointing out the difference in formats. However, he will be under pressure to perform for sure. The same goes for Virat Kohli, who also had a poor Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite scoring a hundred in the first Test.

Interestingly, India have called up leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy to the one-day squad after his exceptional performance in the T20Is against England. It would be rather intriguing to see how he fares in the 50-over format. There is still scope for the Champions Trophy squad to be modified, so Chakravarthy's inclusion in the ODIs against England is a significant move.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma said he would have bowled first anyway. Virat Kohli is unavailable due to a knee problem.

The Men in Blue have handed ODI debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Harshit Rana. For England, Joe Root is making a comeback to the one-day format.

IND vs ENG - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Today's IND vs ENG pitch report

In their pitch report Deep Dasgupta and Graeme Swann state that the red-soil pitch looks good for batting. The surface is rock hard, with a bit of grass but there's no moisture. They believe there’s not much in it for the bowlers, but reckon that spin will come into play later.

Today's IND vs ENG match complete players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar

England squad: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith

IND vs ENG - Today's match umpires

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Sharfuddoula

Third umpire: Chris Brown

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

