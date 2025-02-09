India vs England 2025, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list, and pitch report

India are taking on England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in the second ODI of the three-match series. After clinching the five-match T20I series 4-1, the Men in Blue went 1-0 up in the ODIs courtesy of a four-wicket win in Nagpur. The hosts will now look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead by clinching the Cuttack one-dayer.

Team India came up with a clinical effort in Nagpur to get the better of England. Bowling first, they held the visitors to 248 as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3-26, while debutant pacer Harshit Rana picked up 3-53. In the chase, Shubman Gill (87) led the way, while Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52) contributed vital half-centuries.

India will be bolstered by Virat Kohli's return to the playing XI. The seasoned batter missed the first match due to a knee injury. He will be keen to get back among the runs after a poor Test tour of Australia. There will also be pressure on skipper Rohit Sharma whose wretched form with the willow is a matter of major concern now.

Trending

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Jos Buttler said:

"Looks a little bit dry. Black soil, looks a good wicket."

Expand Tweet

England have made three changes for the game - Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the XI. For India, leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy is making his one-day debut, with Kuldeep Yadav being rested. Also, Kohli is back for opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IND vs ENG - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt (w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

Today's IND vs ENG pitch report

Deep Dasgupta and Graeme Swann reckon that the match may be a high-scoring one looking at the smallish venue. They feel that the pitch is not as hard as the last one - there are a lot of cracks, so if the seam hits, the ball moves either way. The wicket will skid through as the game goes on and spinners will come into play later on, they reckon.

Today's IND vs ENG match complete players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar

England squad: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson

IND vs ENG - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Chris Brown, Jayaraman Madanagopal

Third umpire: Sharfuddoula

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news