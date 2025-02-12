India vs England 2025, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list, and pitch report

India are taking on England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (February 12). The Men in Blue are 2-0 up in the series and would like to completely whitewash as they head into Champions Trophy 2025. As for England, they may have lost the series, but the visitors would be keen to end the white-ball tour of India on a winning note.

Team India have won both the matches of the series by four wickets each. In the second ODI in Cuttack, they bowled first and conceded 304. However, skipper Rohit Sharma proved that there is still some fuel left in his tank as he clobbered 119 off 90 balls. There were question marks over Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the series, but he has answered critics with two solid bowling performances.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel have also been impressive with the bat. What India would now want is for Virat Kohli to hit form ahead of the Champions Trophy. KL Rahul has been pushed down the order due to Axar's promotion and hasn't looked comfortable. This is an area India must address before the Champions Trophy.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to bowl first this time. Jos Buttler said:

“Looks a decent wicket, nice black soil surface. It may spin a bit later.”

England have made one change to their playing XI. Tom Banton comes in for Jamie Overton. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have been rested, while Varun Chakravarthy has a sore calf. Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh come into the side.

IND vs ENG - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

England: Philip Salt (w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

Today's IND vs ENG pitch report

“It's the same pitch that was used for 2023 World Cup final, it's a black soil. If you tap it, it's not that hard. It hasn't really warmed up yet, expect it to be dry. There are lot of cracks along this wicket, means there'll always be something in it for the spinners. Dew factor has to be taken into account.” - Deep Dasgupta and Graeme Swann

Today's IND vs ENG match complete players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar

England squad: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton

IND vs ENG - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Sharfuddoula, Virender Sharma

Third umpire: Chris Brown

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

