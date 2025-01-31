India vs England 2025, 4th T20I: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list, and pitch report

India are taking on England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31 in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The Men in Blue are 2-1 up in the series. While the hosts won the first two matches, the Englishmen kept their hopes of winning the series alive by clinching the third T20I.

England were sent into bat in Rajkot for the third time in a row after Suryakumar Yadav won yet another toss. Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy produced exceptional figures of 5-24, while pacer Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets. However, Ben Duckett (51 off 28) and Liam Livingstone (43 off 24) played fine knocks. There was some lower-order resistance as England posted 171-9.

India would have been confident of chasing down the score. However, England's bowlers came up with a clinical effort to restrict them to 145-9. Adil Rashid (1-15) was outstanding and also got the big scalp of Tilak Varma. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav perished cheaply yet again, so that would be a cause of concern for the hosts.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Jos Buttler said:

“Little bit unsure to be the honest with the dew, if it will come in or not. It was a 50-50 decision to bat or bowl first.”

England have made two changes to their playing XI. Saqib Mahmood comes in for Mark Wood and Jacob Bethell for Jamie Smith. India have made three changes. Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube are in for Mohammed Shami, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar.

IND vs ENG - Today's match playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Today's IND vs ENG pitch report

Nick Knight observes, it's 60% red soil and 40% black soil. The red soil basically means that it has a little bit of carry and bounce, so there's a bit more in this surface than the black soil. That'll suit England a little bit, Knight feels. Murali Kartik adds that it's not a high-scoring ground. The curator says that the dew might set in around 8:30, although in practice it sets in around 6:30, he concludes.

Today's IND vs ENG match complete players list

India squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana

England squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson

IND vs ENG - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon

Third umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

