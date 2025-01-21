India vs England tickets: How to buy tickets for IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series?

The India vs England T20I series will begin on January 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will be a five-match series, with the next four matches scheduled to take place in Chennai (January 25), Rajkot (January 28), Pune (January 31) and Mumbai (February 2).

This is the first T20I series between India and England to take place on Indian soil since 2021. The last time these two nations crossed paths on Indian soil was in Ahmedabad, with the Narendra Modi Stadium playing host to all the T20Is of that series.

While some matches of that series were played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no such restrictions now. Ticket sales for the India vs England T20I series are in full swing across the country right now. Here's how you can purchase tickets.

How to book India vs England T20I tickets online?

Various online ticketing partners have joined forces with the state associations for selling the India vs England T20I series tickets. Tickets for the first T20I match in Kolkata are available online on District and offline at gate number four of Eden Gardens, with the starting price being ₹800.

The tickets for the second T20I in Chennai, fourth T20I in Pune and fifth T20I in Mumbai are also available online on the District app. Offline sales for those matches will begin soon. A majority of the tickets for the Chennai T20I have been sold out, and only tickets worth ₹10,000 remain. Meanwhile, in Pune and Mumbai, the starting price is ₹1,200 and ₹1,000, respectively.

There is no official update on the online ticket sales for the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The match is only a week away, hence, fans can expect an update from the SCA very soon.

