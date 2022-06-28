"We don't know if he can be the best red-ball spinner" - England's Graeme Swann on Yuzvendra Chahal

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann recently pointed out that India's Yuzvendra Chahal is a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket. However, he added that it remains to be seen if the leg-spinner will get the same amount of success in Test matches.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted how several modern-day cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal have their entire focus on limited-overs cricket. He explained that despite that, the future of Test cricket will continue to be bright if teams start playing more attacking cricket.

Swann highlighted England's recent impressive performances in the longer format and suggested that other teams could take a cue from the same. He made these remarks while speaking to TOI.

He stated:

"Yuzvendra Chahal is the best white-ball spinner then, because we don’t know if he can be the best red-ball spinner! But it shows that some cricketers have been pigeonholed into the white-ball format. As for the relevance of Tests, I still think it's very healthy.

"As teams become more attacking, the passion for Tests is being rekindled. England are playing an exciting brand of cricket. I hope that Brendon McCullum's ethos will rub off on the Indian team and other teams around the world. It's a way to get the crowds back in."

England earned appreciation from all quarters for their spirited performances in the recent three-match Test series against New Zealand. The Ben Stokes-led side won all three fixtures and impressed many by playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

England Cricket @englandcricket We’ve done things differently.

We’ve loved it.

We hope you have too 🏏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁 We’ve done things differently. We’ve loved it. We hope you have too 🏏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁 https://t.co/JYQqNIYytw

"If Yuzvendra Chahal does want to play red-ball cricket, I’d have him in the squad straight away" - Graeme Swann

The 43-year-old mentioned that if Yuzvendra Chahal wants to play Test cricket, he would surely have him in India's current team. He opined that the crafty bowler is currently the best spinner in world cricket.

Swann mentioned that Chahal has done well in challenging conditions and has managed to bowl with great control even when there's a lot of dew.

"I'd sit down with Yuzi and I'd say, 'What is it? Do you want to play red-ball cricket for India?' If he does, I'd have him in the squad straight away. I think he is world-class, he's the best spinner in the world in my opinion.

"His control, bowling leg-spin in very tricky conditions, especially when that ball gets dew on it and gets wet, is incredible. There isn't a more difficult place to bowl in the evening than in India."

Chahal is currently a part of India's squad for the ongoing T20Is against Ireland. He made a significant impact in the series opener and was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.

He will next be seen in action on Tuesday (June 28) as India and Ireland lock horns in the second and final T20I of the white-ball rubber in Dublin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far