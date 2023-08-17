India vs Ireland 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Having gone down to West Indies 2-3 in the recently concluded T20I series, Team India’s next assignment will be a short tour of Ireland. The Men in Blue will play three T20Is from August 18 to 23. All three matches will be played at The Village in Dublin.

The series in Ireland will mark the comeback of Team India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The 29-year-old, who has been named captain for the T20I series, last represented India in September 2022, when he featured in a T20I against Australia in Hyderabad.

The right-arm pacer underwent back surgery in New Zealand in March this year, following which he commenced his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Apart from Bumrah, fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna, who had undergone surgery for a lumbar stress fracture earlier this year, also makes a comeback to the team. Interestingly, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named vice-captain of the young squad.

India vs Ireland 2023 telecast channel list in India

Viacom18 has bagged the India rights to live telecast the three-match India-Ireland T20I series. As such, fans can watch all three games live on the Viacom18-owned sports channel Sports18. All three matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Ireland 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Ireland T20I series will be available on the Viacom18-owned OTT platform JioCinema. The matches will be streamed for free. Cricket fans can follow all the action either by downloading the JioCinema app or by logging into the website jiocinema.com and heading to the ‘Sports’ section.

India vs Ireland T20Is 2023: The squads

India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

India vs Ireland T20Is 2023 schedule

Below is the schedule for the India vs Ireland T20Is series:

August 18: India vs Ireland, 1st T20I, The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM)

August 20: India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM)

August 23: India vs Ireland, 3rd T20I, The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM)