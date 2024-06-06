India vs Ireland: Who won yesterday’s match in 2024 T20 World Cup?

India beat Ireland by eight wickets in yesterday's 2024 T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Bowling first after winning the toss on a tough batting pitch, the Men in Blue bundled out the Irish side for 96 in 16 overs as Hardik Pandya claimed 3-27, while Jasprit Bumrah starred with 2-6 from three overs. India chased down the target in 12.2 overs.

The Men in Blue got off to a great start with the ball as Arshdeep Singh dismissed both the Ireland openers in the third over. Paul Stirling (2) got a leading edge as he tried to heave a length ball, while Andy Balbirnie (5) was knocked over by one that nipped away.

Pandya cleaned up Lorcan Tucker (10) with one that nipped back in, while Harry Tector (4) was struck on the glove by a bouncer from Bumrah and lobbed a simple catch. Ireland were 44-5 after nine overs as Curtis Campher (12) nicked a length ball from Pandya that moved away slightly.

Mohammed Siraj joined the wicket-taking act as George Dockrell (3) top-edged a pull to mid-on. In the next over, Mark Adair (3) guided a short and wide delivery from Pandya to the fielder coming in from deep point. Axar Patel then took a brilliant catch off his own bowling to send back Barry McCarthy for a duck.

Gareth Delany (26 off 14) and Joshua Little (14 off 13) added 27 runs for the ninth wicket to take Ireland past the 75-run mark. The stand was broken when Bumrah castled Little with a yorker. Delany slammed Arshdeep for a six and two fours in the 16th over before being run out following a horrible mix-up with Ben White.

Rohit, Pant guide India home

Chasing 97 for victory, Team India lost Virat Kohli for 1 as he top-edged a delivery from Adair to deep point. Skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 37) and Rishant Pant (36* off 26) struggled for fluency on the sluggish surface. But, to their credit, they did not throw it away.

Rohit brought up a hard-fought half-century, hitting four fours and three sixes, before retiring hurt. Pant struck three fours and two sixes even as Suryakumar Yadav perished for two at the other end. Pant brought up India's victory in style, with a reverse scoop off McCarthy for a maximum.

India vs Ireland: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's 2024 T20 World Cup match?

Bumrah was brilliant for India with figures of 2-6, while Hardik claimed three scalps and Arshdeep two. In the chase, skipper Rohit struck a fine fifty, while Pant also played a good knock.

For Ireland, Delany top-scored with 26 off 14, while Adair and White picked up one wicket each.

Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his exceptional show with the ball.

