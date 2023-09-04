India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India 

Team India will face Nepal in their final group-stage clash of the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday. The Men in Blue are placed second in the table with a point to their name, while Nepal are at the bottom with no points so far.

Rohit Sharma and company opened their 2023 Asia Cup campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. They got much-needed exposure against a high-quality bowling attack, but could not test themselves against Pakistan's batting unit as rain forced the game to be abandoned after the first innings itself.

Rain also proposes to be a threat in the contest between India and Nepal to wrap up Group A in the 2023 Asia Cup. The two sides have never faced each other at the highest level, with the ongoing tournament being Nepal's first experience of a high-profile tournament, cementing their rise as an emerging nation in cricket.

Team India have to deal with one forced change to their playing XI since Jasprit Bumrah has left Sri Lanka for personal reasons. The right-arm pacer should be available for the Super 4 stage matches and beyond should India seal their progress.

Ind vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023 - Telecast channel list in India

Star has acquired the rights to telecast the tournament in India. According to the Disney Star TV guide, the Ind-Pak game can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The match is slated to kickstart at 3 PM IST, should the weather permit an on-time start at the venue.

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 - Live streaming in India

As is the norm with matches televised on Star, the digital mode of viewing will be on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Star and Disney recently lost out on the rights to retain the broadcast deal to telecast Team India's bilateral series for the next cycle. However, they will be streaming the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Shyam Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato and Arjun Saud.

Nepal sustained a heavy defeat during their maiden feature at the Asia Cup. They were ousted by Pakistan in the inaugural match of the continental tournament in Multan on August 30.