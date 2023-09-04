India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will lock horns with Nepal in the fifth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 4.

Both teams have yet to taste a victory in the continental tournament. While Nepal suffered a crushing 238-run loss in their first game, India's game against Pakistan was washed out due to a wet outfield.

It is now a must-win game for both sides as they look to join Pakistan in Super 4 from Group A.

India and Nepal have never played against each other in the 50-over format of cricket. While the Men in Blue boast some of the most formidable names in world cricket, Nepal also have some talented cricketers who can strike gold on their day.

Today's IND vs NEP toss result

Team India won the toss and chose to bowl first against Nepal on Monday. Mohammed Shami has come in for Jasprit Bumrah after he flew back to the country to be with his wife, who gave birth to a boy on Monday morning.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit Sharma said:

"We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. We batted in the last game. We want to see what the bowlers have in offer for us. I don't know about the weather. We just want to have the bowlers to have a game under the belt."

IND vs NEP - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, and Lalit Rajbanshi.

Today's IND vs NEP pitch report

The same wicket, where India played against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 opener, will be used for this contest. The pacers will get some extra bounce of the wickets, while the spinners will have a decent say on this track.

Today's IND vs NEP match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, and Tilak Varma.

Nepal squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, and Mousom Dhakal.

IND vs NEP - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

TV umpire: Paul Wilson

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath