India vs Nepal rain updates live: Match starts after a brief rain scare during toss in Pallekele

Team India won the toss and chose to bowl first in their second Asia Cup 2023 game against Nepal at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. It is a must-win game for both teams as the winner will join Pakistan in the Super 4 stage from Group A.

The Men in Blue had to make one forced change to their playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah flew back to the country to be with his wife, who gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning. Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami replaced him in the side.

Nepal also made one change to their side that played against Pakistan. Bhim Sharki came in place of Aarif Sheikh.

Meanwhile, soon after the toss, the heavens opened up while Nepak skipper Rohit Paudel was speaking and the groundstaff had to be called in. But much to the respite of fans, it was a passing shower and lasted for only a few minutes.

Currently, the sun is out in Pallekele and the covers are off. The game started at the scheduled time.

What the weather report for India vs Nepal Asia Cup match in Pallekele says

According to Accuweather, there is a chance of thunderstorms during the first half of the contest in Pallekele.

It would be cloudy throughout the day with over 50 percent chance of precipitation during the game. Thus, a 100-over game is almost impossible as it was during Rohit Sharma and company's clash against Pakistan on Saturday.

The temperature will hover around 22-27 degrees Celsius. The humidity is also expected to be high, making it difficult for the players.