India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will face Netherlands in match number 45 of the 2023 World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. This will be the last league-stage game of the tournament. The Men in Blue are on top of the points table, with eight wins from eight matches, while the Dutch are last, with two wins from eight games.

India have qualified for the knockouts and will face New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. However, they will be keen to end the league stage on a high with another impressive effort. Head coach Rahul Dravid hinted ahead of the match that India are unlikely to rest any of their players.

The Netherlands came into the World Cup with a lot of hope. They did register a brilliant win over South Africa and one over Bangladesh as well. Eventually, though, their lack of international experience came to the fore. They would view the India game as another learning on the big stage.

India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup: Telecast channel list in India

The India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels in India.

According to the Disney Star TV guide, the IND vs NED clash will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST, while the game will start at 2:00 IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs NED, 2023 World Cup: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Fans can watch live streaming of the game for free on the mobile app.

India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna.

Netherlands squad: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar, Noah Croes.