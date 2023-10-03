India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup Warm-up match Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will meet the Netherlands in their second warm-up match ahead of the 2023 World Cup at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 3. This will be the last practice match for both sides before the actual tournament kickstarts on October 5.

The warm-up fixtures have been marred by weather to quite a significant extent. In fact, Team India’s practice clash against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30 had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first, but there was no cricketing action due to rain.

The Netherlands took on Australia in their first warm-up match in Thiruvananthapuram. Australia batted first in the game and scored 166/7 in 23 overs. The Dutch were 84/6 in 14.2 overs when no further play was possible.

India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup Warm-up match: Telecast channel list in India

The ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches are being live telecast in India on Star Sports network channels.

As per posts on Star Sports’ official social media handles, live coverage of the India vs Netherlands match will start at 12:30 PM IST on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. The match will get underway at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup Warm-up match: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 India vs Netherlands warm-up match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Cricket fans can enjoy the match for free on the mobile app.

IND vs NED, 2023 World Cup Warm-up match: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c &wk), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar.