IND vs NZ 2021: KL Rahul ruled out of Test series, Suryakumar Yadav named as replacement

KL Rahul has been ruled out of India's two-match Test series against New Zealand. The Test series is set to get underway on Thursday, with the first match to be played in Kanpur.

As confirmed by the BCCI, KL Rahul will miss the Test series after sustaining a muscle strain on his left thigh.

“Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand,” the BCCI was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The injury to the Indian opener comes as a huge blow to India's plans, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma already rested for the first Test and the series, respectively.

Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed the Indian skipper for the first Test, with Cheteshwar Pujara as his deputy. Virat Kohli will lead the side when he returns for the second Test in Mumbai, starting on 3rd December.

Suryakumar Yadav has been named as KL Rahul's replacement in the Indian Test squad

Suryakumar Yadav has been named as KL Rahul's replacement for India's upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav was sent as a backup player alongside Prithvi Shaw for India's series against England earlier this year.

Having now been named in the squad, the Mumbai batter could well be in contention to make his Test debut for the national side. With India's mainstay Virat Kohli not present for the first Test, Rahul Dravid's side has a void to fill.

Shreyas Iyer is another member of India's Test squad who could take up the number four spot to try and fill the big shoes of the Indian captain. While there was some chatter about Shubman Gill being potentially slotted into the middle-order, it seems like the Punjab batter will retain his opening spot alongside Mayank Agarwal.

India’s squad for Kanpur Test: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

