IND vs NZ 2021, 1st T20I: Who won yesterday’s match?

India slipped from a position of dominance in their chase of 165 against New Zealand but hung on to register a five-wicket win in the first T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday.

With four overs to go, India needed only 23 with eight wickets in hand. However, they somehow managed to drag the equation to 10 off the last over as a few of their batters looked rusty. With three needed off three balls, Rishabh Pant (17*) jumped out of his crease and lofted Daryl Mitchell for a four over mid-off to seal the game.

India made a cracking start in their chase of 165, racing to 50 in five overs. Rohit Sharma (48 off 36) was in a particularly aggressive mood, taking on both Tim Southee and Trent Boult. He spanked two loose balls from the New Zealand captain for fours in the third over, which ended with a six off a short ball that was clubbed over forward square leg.

The fifth over of the innings sent down by Boult went for 21. It began with Rahul dismissing another short one over midwicket. Rohit then smacked two fours before helping himself to another maximum with a pull over square leg. The six also brought up India’s fifty. There was some respite for New Zealand as Mitchell Santner sent back Rahul (15) with his first delivery. Team India’s vice-captain guided one that skidded on to deep square leg.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) pair of Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40) continued to frustrate the New Zealand bowlers. Yadav registered his first maximum by lofting Todd Astle between deep midwicket and long-on. A couple of overs later, he deposited the leggie into the stands again as the runs kept flowing for India.

Rohit missed out on a well-deserved fifty, falling two short. The Indian skipper failed to pick a slower bouncer from Boult and looped a catch towards short backward square. Yadav, though, carried on his assault on New Zealand’s bowlers unhindered. He brought up a 34-ball fifty by launching Lockie Ferguson for a six over backward square.

Pant and Yadav slammed Southee for three fours in the 16th over, the last of which came off a dropped catch by Boult at fine leg to sum up New Zealand’s woes. Yadav’s fine knock ended after he attempted to get too cheeky and was bowled after missing his attempted sweep off Boult. Only two came off the over, the 17th of the innings. Ferguson and Southee then sent down two brilliant overs.

Shreyas Iyer (5) perished to Southee off the last ball of the 19th over. Venkatesh Iyer was on strike on debut in the last over. He began in impressive fashion, whacking a four in front of square. He was out next ball though, playing an over-ambitious reverse-sweep. Pant ensured India did not have to endure another embarrassment against New Zealand.

Indian bowlers fight back after Guptill, Chapman fifties

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Glenn Phillips. Pic: Getty Images

Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) featured in a second-wicket stand of 109. However, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24) shone with the ball as India fought back hard to restrict New Zealand to 164 for 6.

After Rohit won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat, India got off to a perfect start. Daryl Mitchell was cleaned up for a golden duck as he was completely at sea against a brilliant Bhuvneshwar inswinger. Guptill and Chapman then kept India at bay for an elongated stretch.

India's bowlers kept the batters quiet for the first five overs before the Kiwi duo combined to attack Deepak Chahar in the last over of the powerplay. After Guptill and Chapman helped themselves to a four each, the latter pulled the final delivery for a maximum over forward square leg. New Zealand had a decent foundation in place as they reached 65 at the halfway stage.

Guptill slapped Mohammed Siraj for a six and a four off the last two balls of the 11th over. After an offcutter was launched over the long-off ropes, a full delivery in the slot was crunched to long-on. Champan brought up his fifty by whipping a full toss from Axar Patel for a six over midwicket. The next ball was smacked for four as New Zealand looked in complete command.

Ashwin spun India back in the match by dismissing Chapman and Glenn Phillips (0) in the 14th over of the innings. The offie cleaned up the former before trapping a clueless Phillips leg-before with a brilliant carrom ball. At the other end, Guptill reached a 31-ball fifty in style, clobbering Siraj for a six over wide long-on.

The 18th over, bowled by Deepak Chahar, produced an intense staring battle between the pacer and Guptill. The New Zealand opener slammed the first ball for a 98-metre six over midwicket and gave a steely look to the bowler, who did not make eye contact. The next ball, Chahar had Guptill caught in the deep and gave back the stare. This time, the Kiwi batter did not react and headed back looking at the bottom of his bat.

Tim Seifert (12) and Rachin Ravindra (7) perished to Bhuvneshwar and Siraj in the last two overs as India completed a fantastic fightback. New Zealand failed to reach even 170 after looking set for a 180-plus score at one point of time.

IND vs NZ 2021, 1st T20I: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs New Zealand match?

Bhuvneshwar and Ashwin were excellent for India with the ball. They claimed two key wickets each to ensure New Zealand did not run away with the game.

During India’s chase, Rohit set the tone with a brutal 48 while Yadav carried in his good run in T20Is for India with a sparkling half-century.

For New Zealand, Guptill and Chapman hit fine fifties in a losing cause. Santner was economical with the ball, finishing with figures of 1 for 19.

Yadav was named Player of the Match for his blazing 62.

Edited by Sai Krishna