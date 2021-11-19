IND vs NZ 2021, 2nd T20I: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Rohit Sharma has won his first T20I series as India's full-time captain in the shortest format of the game. The captain has led his team from the front in the ongoing series against New Zealand. He scored 48 runs in Jaipur and hit a magnificent fifty in Ranchi earlier tonight.

New Zealand bowlers were dominated by the pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the JSCA International Stadium Complex as India beat the Kiwis by seven wickets. Courtesy of this victory, the Men in Blue have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series.

Earlier in the evening, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first again. New Zealand got off to a good start, with Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell adding 48 runs in 4.2 overs. Deepak Chahar gave the first breakthrough for the home side by dismissing Guptill for the second time in the series.

Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips got off to starts but none of the Kiwi batters could convert their starts into a big score. India kept taking wickets at regular intervals and restricted New Zealand to 153/6 in 20 overs.

Phillips was the top-scorer for the Kiwis. He aggregated 34 runs off 21 deliveries, smashing one four and three sixes. Harshal Patel, who won the Man of the Match on T20I debut, was the pick of the bowlers for the home side. He returned with figures of 2/25 in four overs.

Chasing 154 to win the match, India dominated the Kiwi bowlers right from the word go. KL Rahul stitched up a 117-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma in 13.2 overs. Kiwi skipper Tim Southee tried to pull things back by taking three wickets, but India eventually won the game in 17.2 overs.

Best memes from the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand

Social media was abuzz with memes during the India vs New Zealand T20I match. Here are the top picks:

Parth @_parthkrsingh #INDVsNZT20

Scene after winning the match Scene after winning the match #INDVsNZT20Scene after winning the match https://t.co/bm9pqkBudS

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal