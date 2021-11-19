"He is the no.1 bowler if you talk about T20 cricket" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd IND vs NZ T20I

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the second T20I between India and New Zealand which will be played in Ranchi tonight.

Team India go into the clash with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, having won the first match by five wickets in Jaipur. They will hope to register another win to seal the series in their favor.

While making his predictions for the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Lockie Ferguson would be the most stingy Kiwi bowler. He elaborated:

"Lockie Ferguson to be the most economical New Zealand bowler. He is a fantastic bowler, the No.1 bowler if you talk about T20 cricket. He is one of the best the world has seen right now. There are few better bowlers than him. I want to keep him in the list of Bumrah and Jofra, he is almost there."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also predicted that Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will together snare at least a couple of wickets. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Ashwin and Axar to pick two or more wickets. Ashwin has been bowling sensationally, his comeback in white-ball cricket has been a fantastic story. Then you feel why was he dropped only and then when Washington Sundar was played, he did not do anything wrong, he only got injured. Now he is out and Ashwin has come. Till when will Ashwin stay, the way he is bowling, he should stay for long. Axar is keeping the place warm, that as soon as Jadeja is available, he will just walk into the side."

Dinesh Anand @standinskipper Ravi Ashwin is yet to concede a boundary in the 59 balls he's bowled to right-handers in T20Is since his comeback. Vera level this is from Ash na 🔥👏 #INDvNZ Ravi Ashwin is yet to concede a boundary in the 59 balls he's bowled to right-handers in T20Is since his comeback. Vera level this is from Ash na 🔥👏 #INDvNZ

Ashwin dismissed Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips in the last over of his spell in the first T20I. Although Patel did not pick up a wicket in the match, he was not too expensive.

"India's top 3 will score more runs than New Zealand's top 3" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects India's top order to outshine their Kiwi counterparts

Aakash Chopra believes India's top three batters will outscore the Kiwis' top three. He explained:

"India's top three, whoever they might be - it could be Rohit, Rahul and SKY or there could be some change as well - will score more runs than New Zealand's top three. That means our top three will score more runs than Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman. It has become an easy prediction."

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



: Captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have had a 5⃣0⃣+ run stand as an opening pair in each of their last 4⃣ T20I matches! 😍



Drop a 🙌 if this pair is one of the reasons you



#INDvNZ Just two 🦁 planning their next hunt! #DYK : Captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have had a 5⃣0⃣+ run stand as an opening pair in each of their last 4⃣ T20I matches! 😍Drop a 🙌 if this pair is one of the reasons you #BelieveInBlue Just two 🦁 planning their next hunt!#DYK: Captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have had a 5⃣0⃣+ run stand as an opening pair in each of their last 4⃣ T20I matches! 😍Drop a 🙌 if this pair is one of the reasons you #BelieveInBlue#INDvNZ https://t.co/gSHlbDOw2B

The 44-year-old concluded by predicting that India will clinch the series in Ranchi. Aakash Chopra said:

"I am also saying India to win."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While India will go into the match as the favorites, the toss could play a decisive role. The hosts' spinners might be less effective than they were in Jaipur if they are asked to bowl second.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ravichandran Ashwin take 2+ wickets tonight? Yes No 0 votes so far