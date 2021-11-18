IND vs NZ 2021: "It's a message to the selectors" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opening the batting

Aakash Chopra believes Team India's decision to bat Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the top of the order despite the presence of a plethora of other openers is a message to the selectors.

The 16-member Indian squad for the T20I series against New Zealand comprises five openers - Sharma, Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer. While Iyer was included in the playing XI for the first T20I as a batting all-rounder at No. 6, Kishan and Gaikwad were left to warm the benches.

While reflecting on India's run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Team India persisting with Sharma and Rahul as their openers is a hint to the selectors. He said:

"The Indian team was starting a new era and they said that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will remain their two openers, we are not going to change. It's a message to the selectors as well that we cannot play if you pick 5-7 openers because we want to move forward with these two openers."

The former India cricketer added that Suryakumar Yadav shone while batting at his customary No. 3 position. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Suryakumar Yadav at three. Here also they didn't play Ishan Kishan at three, they kept the opener in his place. Surya came and shone. He said that you can cover the sun's light for some time with the clouds but can't stop forever."

Yadav smashed 62 runs off just 40 deliveries in a knock studded with six fours and three sixes. He was the dominant partner in his 59-run second-wicket stand with Rohit Sharma.

"The best thing I like is that he is a risk-taker" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav

Aakash Chopra lauded Suryakumar Yadav's belligerent approach

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Suryakumar Yadav's risky approach is mandatory in the shortest format of the game. He explained:

"The best thing I like is that he is a risk-taker. The boundary shots he plays, they are all risky but not taking risks in T20s is the biggest risk. You have to keep investing in him if you have to make a new template for T20s."

The reputed commentator concluded by pointing out that Team India just scraped through to a win. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Pant came and he is not able to hit. He was going at less than run-a-ball. He hit a four of the last ball and went ahead, which is a great thing. Iyer [Shreyas] at No.5, he was not able to bat because the form is not with him at the moment. Venkatesh Iyer did hit a boundary and in the end, India won the match."

India needed 21 runs off 20 deliveries with seven wickets in hand when Yadav was dismissed. They made heavy weather of it before Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs with two deliveries to spare.

