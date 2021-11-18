IND vs NZ 2021: "Rare error on Rohit Sharma's part" - Aakash Chopra on the Indian skipper not getting Venkatesh Iyer to bowl

Aakash Chopra reckons Rohit Sharma missed a trick by not bowling Venkatesh Iyer in the first T20I against New Zealand.

Iyer made his debut for Team India in last night's match in Jaipur, more for his ability to provide the side with a sixth bowling option. However, he was not given the ball as Sharma used only the five specialist bowlers.

While reviewing India's bowling performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was perplexed about the new full-time Indian T20I skipper's decision not to bowl Iyer. He elaborated:

"The Indian team said they need a fast-bowling all-rounder, so they played Venkatesh Iyer at six. But they didn't get him to bowl. I will say it's a rare error on Rohit Sharma's part, generally his captaincy is perfect, but it just left me a little befuddled."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the debutant could have been eased into the game in the first half of the Kiwi innings. Aakash Chopra explained:

"They could have got him to bowl, when you had won the toss and got to bowl first and the opposing team was struggling, especially in the first half. You could have got him to bowl one or two overs because Deepak Chahar and Siraj were not having a good day."

Arsh Hayer @CricketArsh Suryakumar Yadav said, "We will see Venkatesh Iyer Bowling in the coming time. All the 5 bowlers did the job tonight for Rohit Sharma, that's why Venky didn't Bowl". #INDvNZ Suryakumar Yadav said, "We will see Venkatesh Iyer Bowling in the coming time. All the 5 bowlers did the job tonight for Rohit Sharma, that's why Venky didn't Bowl". #INDvNZ

Venkatesh Iyer could have been made to roll his arm over in the middle overs. However, with the pitch assisting the spinners slightly, Rohit Sharma opted to persist with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel in that phase.

"It felt good seeing Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowl both with the new and the old ball" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled well both in the Powerplay and at the death

Aakash Chopra lauded the experienced duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashwin for being both economical and penetrative. He pointed out:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets Daryl Mitchell out on the latter's first delivery, Bhuvneshwar Kumar of old. It felt good seeing Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowl both with the new and the old ball. He took two wickets in all and was very economical. Ashwin and Bhuvi - the two experienced players, gave just 47 runs in four overs and took four wickets."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar did not cover themselves in glory and will have to raise their game. Aakash Chopra said:

"Siraj and Deepak Chahar were very expensive. This will be in your mind because there will not be too many chances, Avesh and Harshal are sitting outside. Deepak Chahar will have to start picking wickets because he was in the reserves in the World Cup as well and did not play. The pressure will always be on him."

Chahar and Siraj conceded 81 runs in the eight overs they bowled. The latter also suffered an injury to his left hand in the last over he bowled which might put him in doubt for the second match to be played on Friday.

