"We are not trying" - Aakash Chopra on the one change he wants for the 2nd IND vs NZ T20I

Aakash Chopra believes Team India getting Venkatesh Iyer to roll his arm over should certainly be one change they should make in the second T20I against New Zealand.

Iyer made his India debut in the first T20I against the Kiwis, and batted at No.6. However, he was not given the ball, as Rohit Sharma made his five specialist bowlers bowl their full quota of four overs.

While previewing the second T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said that he would like Venkatesh Iyer as a plausible option for Hardik Pandya. He elaborated:

"The one change I want is that Venkatesh Iyer should be made to bowl. It is necessary to get him to bowl because we are not trying. We are searching for an alternative for Hardik Pandya, a pace-bowling all-rounder."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Iyer can only be moulded as an all-rounder if he plies his trade in all facets of the game. Chopra explained:

"An all-rounder can only be made when he does the all-round job, when he bats and does some bowling with that. The number at which we are making him bat, the batting will not come at all; nine out of ten times he will not get to play more than 10 balls if he bats at six. So get him to bowl - two, three and if possible even four."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket We will see Venkatesh Iyer Bowling in the coming time. All the 5 bowlers did the job tonight for Rohit Sharma, that's why Venky didn't Bowl. - Suryakumar Yadav (In press) We will see Venkatesh Iyer Bowling in the coming time. All the 5 bowlers did the job tonight for Rohit Sharma, that's why Venky didn't Bowl. - Suryakumar Yadav (In press)

Iyer showcased his all-round abilities for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second half of IPL 2021. With Pandya struggling with injuries and fitness issues, the 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh has put forth his case for the seam-bowling all-rounder's position in the Indian team.

"There is no scope of change if Siraj is not unfit" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Avesh Khan should play if Mohammed Siraj is unfit [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra believes Team India should not make any personnel changes if Mohammed Siraj is fit and available. He said:

"There is no scope of change if Siraj is not unfit, if his injury is not bad. I will definitely not make any change. But if he is unfit, one out of Avesh or Harshal will have to be played."

The reputed commentator cast his vote for Avesh Khan ahead of Harshal Patel as Siraj's replacement if the latter is ruled out of the game. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I will be tempted to go towards Avesh Khan. I am going back on Harshal because when the dew will come, his slower ones might not grip the pitch. But I am absolutely fine if you want to go towards Harshal; he has taken a lot of wickets; he is the Purple Cap-holder."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "Every Cricketer has a dream that he plays for his country and he works hard to turn this dream into a reality. My dream has been fulfilled now." - Avesh Khan (To PTI) "Every Cricketer has a dream that he plays for his country and he works hard to turn this dream into a reality. My dream has been fulfilled now." - Avesh Khan (To PTI)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Siraj seemed to have split the webbing on his left hand when he tried to stop a Mitchell Santner shot on his follow-through in the last game. However, he did bowl the remaining five deliveries of his final over after the injury.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Venkatesh Iyer bowl 2+ overs in the 2nd T20I? Yes No 29 votes so far