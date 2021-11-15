IND vs NZ 2021: "Create an atmosphere in the dressing room where people coming in feel happy" - KL Rahul braces for vice-captaincy

Indian opener KL Rahul is all geared up to take up the added responsibility of T20I vice-captaincy in the forthcoming series against New Zealand.

Speaking to the press on Monday, the right-hander said he has always enjoyed leadership roles. KL Rahul added that as vice-captain, his goal would be to create a dressing room environment where newcomers "feel happy and welcome." He also said he's "really looking forward" to working with the new coaching staff led by Rahul Dravid.

KL Rahul said:

"Yes, there will be an added responsibility but it is something I have enjoyed doing, the most important thing would be to create an atmosphere in the dressing room where people coming in feel happy and welcome and they go out there and express themselves. Rahul Dravid comes in as well, really looking forward to the next two weeks with the new coaching staff."

India will play three T20Is against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday in Jaipur. The series, the first since India's torrid T20 World Cup campaign, will be the first time the new leadership trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid have joined heads to lay down their intended path for Indian cricket.

Dravid is likely to be joined by Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip as batting, bowling and fielding coaches respectively.

"There is no new thing about Rohit's captaincy" - KL Rahul

When asked about the new captain, KL Rahul suggested that he isn't expecting any surprises from Rohit Sharma's leadership. Rahul remarked that the Mumbai Indians captain sports good tactical nous and is a "great guy to be around."

KL Rahul added:

"There is no new thing about Rohit's captaincy. We have been seeing him leading the Mumbai Indians for a long time now and his stats are so great. He has a good understanding of the game and his tactic is really good. We all enjoy watching Rohit bat. He is a great guy to be around and all of us are excited about the New Zealand series."

The first T20I will commence at 7:00 PM IST. India will also play two Tests against the Kiwis, beginning on November 25.

Edited by Samya Majumdar