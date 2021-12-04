"Incredibly difficult for New Zealand to make a comeback" - Daniel Vettori backs Kohli's decision to bat twice in the 2nd Test 

Former Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori has backed Virat Kohli's decision not to enforce the follow-on against New Zealand in the ongoing second Test match. The 42-year-old mentioned that India batting twice would make it 'incredibly difficult' for the visitors to have any chance of a comeback.

After piling up 325 runs in the first innings, the hosts bundled out the New Zealand batters for a paltry 62 runs on Day 2. This was the Kiwis' lowest score against India in Test cricket.

With aggregating a first innings lead of 263 runs, India had an opportunity to ask the New Zealanders to bat again immediately. However, India opted not to choose the follow-on and batted again in the third innings.

While speaking on the matter, Daniel Vettori divulged that he didn't find anything wrong with India's decision to bat twice. He said that it is now almost 'impossible' for New Zealand to have any resurgence in the game. While reviewing the Day 2 with ESPNcricinfo, Vettori said:

"Most captains around the world sort of tend to urge towards not enforcing the follow-on. Mainly to rest bowlers because of managing their workload. However India bowled only 28-29 overs and yes Kohli could've chosen to opt for follow-on and make huge inroads into New Zealand. But he didn't. And I don't think there's anything wrong with it. It'll make it incredibly difficult for New Zealand to make a comeback. It's almost impossible."

He further added:

"So therefore whatever move India made they were still on top. It's just that people in the background love to see a follow-on enforced to see the side attack."

Wasim Jaffer was also present at the conversation. He highlighted that it was important for a few batters to have some time in the middle. It is important, considering the upcoming South African tour later this month.

He opined that there'd be nothing wrong if the Indian batters do gain some confidence by scoring a few runs in the second innings.

"There's so much time left in the match, there's nothing wrong with batting again. India have a very big tour of South Africa coming up, so the out of form batters can get some time in the middle. It's better than having any nets. So if Pujara gets runs, Kohli gets runs, it'll be great. There are still 3 days left in the game. If the batters gain a bit of confidence, there's nothing wrong with that," Jaffer said.

"It'll be extremely tough for New Zealand when they get to bat again" - Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori has 700+ international wickets to his name for New Zealand. He lamented that it'll be extremely tough for the Kiwi batters to bat in the fourth innings of the match.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a feisty opening spell and Indian spinners regularly outfoxed Kiwi batters on Day 2. The visitors had a horrid time at the middle during their first innings.

When asked about how New Zealand batters will fare against Indian bowlers in the last innings, the former left-armer replied:

''I just think that the nature of the wicket is so difficult. And the very brief spell that we saw from Ashwin and the skills that he has in these sort of conditions coupled with the backing of Axar Patel and Jayant Yadav and the two pacers. It's just going to be extremely tough for NZ when they get to bat again."

Accumulating a total lead of 332 runs, India did well to end the day on a strong note (69/0). Mayank Agarwal (38*) has put on a half-century stand with Cheteshwar Pujara (29*).

